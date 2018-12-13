Is Porkies Pai planning an 'alternative numbers' factory?

One important Porkies Pai idea behind the scrapping of net neutrality was that lifting the ‘burden’ of regulation would boost investment in US broadband.

Pai critics say, however, that it’s difficult to tell if there’s been any improvement because official (government-funded) speed test data is no longer being released by the FCC and no reasonable explanation has been forthcoming.

Net neutrality advocates are furious. Here’s Cory Doctorow deploying some lacerating sarcasm on his site, BoingBoing.

“It's a real head-scratcher,” he says of the disappearing speed data. ”Surely releasing the telcos that used to employ Pai from any kind of public responsibility or regulatory oversight must have resulted in a surge of investment and better value for money for the Americans who are paying Pai's wages during his brief holiday from his service as a senior telecoms executive. You'd think that he'd want to trumpet that news from the hilltops, right? I wonder why he won't release that data.

It's just so weird,” says Cory.

In fact Pai has been bedevilled by numbers and studies that flat out contradict his net neutrality and regulatory narratives.

Sometimes these snafus are generated by uncoordinated allies and supporters. One such was telco lobby organisation, USTelecom, which produced an analysis charting a rise in fiber deployment from 21 per cent to 29 per cent of homes from the end of 2015 to mid-2017. The analysis was supposed to back up the FCC by illustrating the progress achieved by US fibre builders, but unfortunately it inadvertently showed that steady fibre growth had continued under the apparently hated, investment-killing common carriage regulation (net neutrality) introduced by Obama in 2015. An outrage that had not ended until this year. Oops!

Clearly a case of uncoordinated message mongering.

What to do?

I think Pai thinks he’s found a solution: “Alternative numbers.” Like alternative facts but given a veneer of scientific respectability along with a very large dollop of carefully constructed analysis and scenario creation.

Now, Pai could presumably hire heavy-weight think tanks or august analyst groups to come up with the goods when required, but that can be messy. Plus he’d inevitably get another bunch of think-tankers anxious to make a name for themselves by calling out his key findings as the rubbish they are.

What you want is your own internal numbers and messaging organisation with the weight of the Agency right behind it.

And here it is..