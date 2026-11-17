In today’s industry news roundup: Veon creates a new AI unit called NeoV and shuffles its management team as it unveils a new strategy heavily focused on digital services growth; Iliad Group yet again claims to be the fastest-growing telco in Europe as it reports increasing revenues and earnings for the first nine months of the year; Telia and Nokia team up with Qmill to test quantum-powered encryption in a 5G network; and much more!

Multi-market operator Veon Group, which has operations in Ukraine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, has unveiled a bold new growth strategy, called ‘Veon 2030: A Better Life for All’, and has shuffled its management team pack to deliver on that new plan. The operator, which recently reported a 17.1% year-on-year increase in revenues to $3.8bn for the first nine months of 2026, is aiming to achieve organic sales growth in the 12% to 15% range by 2030 and to boost the proportion of its total sales from digital services to 50% by that year (compared with 26.5% in the first nine months of this year). The operator’s CEO, Kaan Terzioglu, stated: “Our telecom networks and trusted local brands give us a strong foundation. We are building on it with financial services, entertainment, healthcare and other digital services that people use every day. Customers who use more of our services stay with us longer and spend more. The next level of growth will be fuelled by a compelling value proposition – a better version of yourself, powered by sovereign augmented intelligence. Our plan through 2030 is to grow these businesses while maintaining discipline over investment and the balance sheet and to convert that growth into stronger cash generation and lasting value for our shareholders.” The company’s aim is to attract customers with its connectivity services and then upsell digital and financial services to them. “Financial services are expected to be a principal growth engine, building on Veon’s proven model in Pakistan, subject to local licences and market conditions,” it noted.

Veon has also created a new division, called NeoV, which brings together its “work in local-language sovereign AI (augmented intelligence), in-country computing and data residency, helping customers, businesses and public institutions use AI suited to their languages and local needs. Veon has launched or is developing national-language models across its markets and embedding AI into its services and operations, and through its AI1440 ambition aims to make AI useful throughout customers’ daily lives,” it added. The AI1440 ambition is so called because it aims to embed AI “across all 1,440 minutes of customers’ daily lives, internal operations and local markets.”

In recent years, that AI1440 approach, an extension of Veon’s DO1440 aim to be a digital operator for 1,440 minutes every day, has been spearheaded by the operator’s chief digital operations officer, Lasha Tabidze, who has been a regular participant in TelecomTV’s events and digital programming in recent years. Under the new management team structure, Tabidze becomes the CEO of Veon Digital Entertainment to bring “greater strategic and commercial focus to the group’s entertainment business, which serves 81 million customers across Veon’s markets.” Tabidze will now “build a scalable entertainment business spanning content, platforms and distribution, working with Veon’s operating companies and external partners to deepen customer engagement, expand audiences and grow digital revenues. Alongside this focus, Lasha will continue to support selected strategic digital initiatives across the group,” noted the operator in this announcement. In other changes to the top table team, Ilya Polshakov, currently the operator’s global head of satellite and cloud business and Kyivstar’s chief new business streams officer, becomes chief satellite and AI infrastructure officer. In his new role, Polshakov will “expand his existing group responsibilities to advance satellite connectivity and develop cloud and AI infrastructure businesses across Veon’s markets. He will lead engagement with global technology partners and hyperscalers to translate these capabilities into commercially viable services.” Meanwhile, Sami Nashwan joins Veon from BeyondOne to become the operator’s chief MVNO officer to drive its “virtual digital operator strategy”, while Roland Buerk joins from Mubadala Investment Company to become chief communications officer.

Pan-European operator Iliad Group continues to show there is profitable growth to be had from the telecom sector. It has reported revenues of almost €8bn for the first nine months of 2026, up by 3.7% year on year, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) increased by 4.5% to almost €3.2bn and its adjusted profit ramped up by almost 64% to €592m. It ended September with 42.4 million mobile and 10.4 million broadband customers across its three main markets of France, Italy and Poland. Thomas Reynaud, CEO of the Iliad Group, stated: “Our growth accelerated again this quarter, meaning that the Iliad Group remains the fastest-growing operator in Europe. We are adding subscribers in all three countries, and at the same time increasing revenue per subscriber. In France, although price rises are becoming increasingly frequent and inflation is picking up, we’re sticking to our word: Once again this year, the prices of our subscribers’ Freebox and mobile plans will remain unchanged. Our financial performance is also gaining strength, which is a real asset in a macroeconomic environment that is becoming more challenging.”

Telia and Nokia can’t leave each other alone this week… In addition to teaming up for an AI gigafactory bid, they have also joined forces with Espoo, Finland-based quantum algorithm and software developer Qmill to demonstrate “the world’s first quantum-powered encryption in a 5G network using commercial equipment”, according to Qmill. In a recent proof of concept (PoC), QMill’s solution was integrated into Nokia’s 5G base station software and successfully demonstrated in Telia Finland’s 5G innovation environment. According to Qmill, “The method brings together two firsts, both part of QMill's solution: A new quantum-powered key exchange working in tandem with standard, state-of-the-art post-quantum cryptography (PQC), and user-verifiable quantum random numbers used to seed the key exchange.” QMill noted that during the PoC, “a quantum computer was used to establish a secure connection between a 5G base station and the network’s security gateway function, which protects traffic to the operator’s core network.” The PoC builds on the collaboration announced earlier this year between Qmill and Telia.

The Nvidia circus is still very much in town. Only days after the company’s founder and long-time leader Jensen Huang resigned as CEO, a petition to reinstate him has attracted more than 175,00 signatures, high-profile support from the likes of Elon Musk, and warnings from within the AI tech vendor that top staff will leave unless Huang is put back in charge. However, the Nvidia board has reportedly dismissed the potential of a prodigal return and Nvidia’s share price doesn’t suggest that investors believe a reprieve is on the cards, as Nvidia’s stock, currently priced at $156.14, is down by about 10% since late last week and showing no signs of a recovery. That price is likely to change by the time Wednesday trading begins, though, as the company’s CFO, Colette Cress, who is currently interim CEO, is set to present the vendor’s third-quarter financials late on Tuesday. The sales and profit numbers will, of course, be impressive, but no doubt analysts and investors will be hanging on every word shared during the earnings webcast, which will start at 17:00 EST. This particular circus may never actually leave town…

Orange Jordan, a subsidiary of Orange Group, has completed the migration of its billing and other BSS systems from a legacy deployment to the latest version of the Ericsson Billing platform. “By modernising its core monetisation engine, Orange Jordan is now better equipped to innovate and respond faster to market needs,” stated Ericsson in this announcement. Bruno Goes, chief information officer at Orange Jordan, stated: “Finalising this complex transformation of Orange Jordan’s 17-year-old billing platform two months ahead of schedule is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the strong collaboration between our teams and Ericsson. With only minor incidents on day 1, very positive feedback from the business, and significant performance improvements across the billing platform and its 35 satellite applications, this project has delivered an excellent outcome for Orange Jordan. I would particularly like to recognise the Orange and Ericsson teams for their exceptional commitment throughout this transformation initiative. This next-generation billing platform is a cornerstone of our digital strategy, providing the agility, stability and scalability required to deliver superior customer experiences, accelerate the launch of innovative services and capture new opportunities. It marks an important milestone in our transformation journey and strengthens our ability to lead the next phase of innovation in Jordan.”

– The staff, TelecomTV