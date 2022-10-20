Orange’s tech innovations highlight telecom’s digital future

According to the operator, the invention improves the coverage and performance of a wireless network, and is one of very few prototypes in the world. Orange claims to be the first operator in Europe to conduct tests of this technology, which is a “good candidate for 6G”, the company noted. It is in line with other parts of the industry in this respect – see Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) key to the success of 6G.

In its current iteration, the RIS solution can reflect about 70% of an emitted wave, but Orange hopes to increase the volume as it continues with its R&D work.

In another showcase, Orange focused on its ambition to tackle threats in the future of quantum computing through a solution that uses quantum key distribution (QKD) technology, which allows secure communication to happen only between two authorised parties and automatically detects if someone is spying on the communication exchange. Unfortunately, during the demonstration the team behind the project experienced technical difficulties and couldn’t actually show how the invention would detect a cyberattack. However, Orange is hopeful that, once commercial, this solution will be of much interest to banks, defence institutions and other customers that require high levels of security.

During its innovation demos, Orange also presented a small cube that is capable of most of the functions that a TV remote control can do but can also switch a Wi-Fi router on or off depending on usage needs. Another solution exhibited uses 5G and edge computing to alert store managers when certain stock needs to be refilled, while a further innovation creates volumetric video of real-world 3D scenes.