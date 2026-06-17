How UK universities are spinning out commercial tech innovators

The importance of the technology R&D efforts undertaken by academic institutions is widely recognised within the telecom sector but rarely reported in the industry’s media. So, during the course of the coming months, TelecomTV will analyse the accelerating trend in UK academia to commercialise university research by transforming high-tech innovations from their R&D labs into operations that can be quickly spun out as market-ready companies with high-growth potential.

To start our series of articles, we will look at the UK’s position and prospects in university-led tech research and compare it to similar developments in the US and Europe.

Over centuries, the UK has built a global reputation as a powerful locus of scientific research, discovery, development and innovation. That success is rooted in a nationwide network of distinguished universities with R&D laboratories staffed by internationally renowned academics and teams of researchers drawn from a wide and deep pool of talented undergraduate and post-graduate students, all working in an atmosphere designed to generate intellectual property (IP), foster innovation and encourage the commercial spin-out and success of scalable for-profit companies.

The latest Spotlight on Spinouts report (June 2026) from the UK’s prestigious Royal Academy of Engineering provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of Britain’s spinout ecosystem since 2010. It further assesses performance across headings including company creation, funding, sectoral focus and equity structures in both the UK and Europe. It shows the UK continues to lead Europe in spin-out value creation: Since 2010, about 2,000 spin-out companies have been created in the UK, generating 27,000 jobs, 70% of them after 2020, according to Royal Academy. Between them, these companies raised £17bn in equity investment over 3,788 deals struck between 2015 and 2024, and the combined enterprise value of these companies has grown 2.8-fold since 2020 to be worth about £49bn.

It also shows that 96% of that value comes directly from high-tech companies focused on technologies such as AI and quantum. And it finds that spin-outs progress to later funding stages at least as strongly as – and, frequently, more effectively than – the wider technology sector overall.

Universities such as Belfast, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Imperial (London), Liverpool, Manchester, Oxford, Surrey, Sussex and the University College London (UCL), plus many others, are listed amongst Europe’s top-25 institutions for the innovation relevance and value of their technology spin-out companies.

Furthermore, the new report confirms that British universities dominate the European high-technology and academic spin-out sector, with the University of Oxford at the top of the list for value creation, whilst ETH Zurich is in second place and the University of Cambridge is in third. Overall, the UK has particular strengths in technologies such as AI, cloud, data sovereignty, photonics, quantum computing, quantum cryptography, quantum sovereignty and semiconductors.

It is no exaggeration to claim that UK universities are increasingly vital to Britain’s entrepreneurial sector and, both interestingly and perhaps surprisingly, consistently invest more in commercial projects and provide broader support to spin-out startups than do universities in the US. UK university Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs) manage the commercialisation of academic research and facilitate the creation of spin-out companies by identifying market opportunities for intellectual property (IP) and support founder teams with their business planning.

They also find potential investors, negotiate IP licensing, usually with equity stakes of 10% to 25%, and recruit C-level staff for the new companies. Importantly, they often also provide early proof-of-concept funding. According to the British government, the goal of the TTOs is to translate and transform academic research into “high-growth, venture-backed companies while ensuring positive societal impact”.

In this regard, Britain differs markedly from the US where the prestigious universities, including the likes of Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Stanford, MIT and Yale, have long-established and widespread links to the entrepreneurial environments and ecosystems in Silicon Valley and other technology incubation hotspots that foster and enable the rapid intellectual property (IP) licensing of new companies. However, they do not have their own venture funds or provide spin-outs with other business support. The UK does.

The European Union (EU) primarily supports the commercialisation of university spin-outs through the European Innovation Council (EIC), which falls under the aegis of the Horizon Europe programme. It provides funding, mentoring and venture-building services to help transition high-tech research from the laboratory into the market via various mechanisms, including financial grants for ‘early-stage validation’, equity investments and specialised support systems to translate research results into commercial business opportunities.

Simultaneously, the European Investment Fund (EIF) operates as a “fund of funds’ that supports technology transfer through investments in specialised venture capital outfits that focus on potential university spin-outs, rather than directly in the nascent businesses themselves, the intent being to encourage private investment. The EIF, which is part of the European Investment Bank Group, acts as a “cornerstone investor” in European technology transfer ecosystems, providing significant capital to accelerate the commercialisation of university spin-outs, particularly in deep tech and life sciences.

An emerging but evident trend amongst Britain’s smaller and lesser-known universities, seats of higher learning and research institutes – that, by their nature have fewer potential examples of commercialisable research available and are without the resources as individual entities to afford their own TTOs – is to collaborate and pool resources and expertise by sharing a TTO between them.

An example of this approach is the Wessex Regional Pilot scheme, a collaborative project funded by Research England to create a shared TTO model for use by universities in the south and south-western areas of England. Research England is a council of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a non-departmental public body sponsored by the UK’s Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which is responsible for overseeing the functions of UKRI in relation to university research and knowledge transfer in England.

The UK’s elite and exceptionally wealthy research-focused universities, such as Oxford and Cambridge, operate in another way, by investing heavily in their own technology transfer systems and infrastructures and fostering continuing, direct relationships with industries, companies and investors. This keeps them closely engaged with their own culture and goals and highly responsive to the priorities of spin-out investors.

Three years ago, the University Spin-out Investment Terms (USIT) Guide – the result of a collaboration between 10 universities – was first published. It provides a series of recommendations to standardise and speed up investment agreements between universities, founders and venture capitalist companies. A later UK government independent review of the university spin-out sector recommended the official adoption of the USIT guide and the result overall has been spectacularly impressive – as our upcoming articles on the subject will demonstrate.

– Martyn Warwick, Editor in Chief, TelecomTV