Colt CEO Keri Gilder on the 'perfect' marriage with PacketFabric

- Colt and PacketFabric have expanded their relationship
- The move gives PacketFabric broad reach into Europe
- Colt’s CEO Keri Gilder is pumped about the API integration
- She’s also excited about partnering with a company co-founded by women
Two renowned industry innovators, Colt and PacketFabric, have announced an expanded relationship that brings PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform to Europe, providing enterprise users in the region with easy, secure and flexible access to the multicloud services they need to underpin and support their businesses. Colt’s CEO Keri Gilder is very excited about the enhanced relationship, not only because of what it brings to the market and the two partners but because it cements the relationship between two companies led by women in an industry crying out for greater diversity.
