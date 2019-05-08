The chip IS the computer

It used to be that OEMs were the industry’s product differentiators, as the term ‘original equipment manufacturer’ implies. But silicon advances are putting that definition on the skids. Blistering performance derived from ever more ‘nano’ multi-core, multi-function chips mean that much of an end-device’s capabilities today are baked into the silicon.

The result can be a system on a chip that, for an OEM, is a game-changer. Where they previously had to source multiple components and stitch them together and/or spend considerable sums up-front to have custom ASICs produced, now they can often find eagerly anticipated ‘off the shelf’ chips that can do the core job in one silicon hit, greatly diminishing the development effort. That seems to be putting the chip designers in charge.

It’s great for OEMs in our neck of the woods looking to crash the cost barrier for original equipment aimed at (hopefully) high-growth product categories (such as small cells).

But such developments also change the relationship between silicon specialists on one side and software and hardware engineers on the other. In a nutshell, because chip designers are ‘designing in’ complex functions and capabilities, they need to understand much more about the end applications, not just where they are, but where they are going.

And OEMs must design their products with knowledge of where the silicon provider is going too.

And to do that silicon specialists have traditionally used close contact with, and input from, customers and component suppliers through any number of formal or informal arrangements.

Nowhere has that dynamic been more apparent than in what we, from our perspective, call the end-user device segment where devices’ core processing units must integrate with a plethora of third party components, and just as importantly, all the moving parts have to develop cohesively going forward.

To get ahead of the curve and better integrate its efforts with PC OEMs and component specialists (and vice versa), Intel has developed something called Project Athena which essentially lays down a set of requirements for partner brands in the laptop segment. Shades of ‘Intel Inside’? (maybe this is Intel inside, outside and beyond). Intel calls them “Athena design specifications and target experiences” to be incorporated into products in 2020. We are talking here about laptops and Chromebooks and similar, and the OEMs that have bought in so far include the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, Google, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft.