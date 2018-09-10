Back to the Feature? Get ready for the ‘Digital Detox’ phone

Chromebooks are doing nicely in comparison to the traditional PC market - which is flat. Concrete figures are non-existent, but Gartner reckons Chromebooks’ share of the overall PC market rising steadily from a low base. They commanded 3.6 per cent of that market in 2016 by shifting 9.4 million units (as against 6.8 million in 2015). That represented a growth rate of 38 per cent and should grow to a lofty 11.9 million this year with that growth over the next few years.

Chromebooks are being joined by other form factors engineered along the same lines and will jostle in the market against Microsoft’s Windows 10 machines and other detachable 2-in-1 devices, all basically attempting to be ultra-mobile, and easy-to-use computers.

To extend the Chromebook’s appeal Google is using ‘container’ technology to host established applications from other environments on the platform - most importantly Android. This means Chromebook users can access the playstore and run Android Apps alongside Chromebook apps and cloud services.

This move is usually taken to be a sign of Google trying to increase the appeal of the Chromebook concept by making it more like a ‘proper’ PC running proper standalone programs.

In fact, it’s as much a way of ensuring the position of Android (and its crucial info-gathering and ad-placing role) by giving it a more expansive form factor to ride on, one capable of presenting information and entertainment in a more impressive, useful and compelling way.

Take shopping on Amazon. Yes, you could compare and buy things on a smartphone and I’m sure many people do, but given a choice I’d go for a large(ish) screen and a keyboard to shop with any day. After all, the phablet can only get so big before it busts pockets; while bezels can only be removed once.

So Google is offering a bigger screen and (importantly) a proper keyboard for many of the apps that would conventionally run on an Android phone, but can now be run on a Chromebook

Google has already been busy shoring up the other end of my equation by putting serious money ($22 million) into an outfit called KaiOS which is responsible for a feature phone platform designed to run on very small amounts of RAM. KaiOs is in the Nokia 8110, so this way Google ensures that its all-important key applications can be baked into the feature phone OS (and will presumably attempt to do the same for any other Feature phone OS getting ready to hit the market).

KaiOS is already going great guns in India where it’s being used in Reliance’s Jio phones.