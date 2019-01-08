ZTE claims lead on 5G core network maturity

I’m sure by now that calls are working well over 5G test networks. They must be as every week we get fresh announcements here at TelecomTV Towers that vendor x working with telco y has managed to generate the first call across spectrum band z. Hold the front screen.

Actually, at this point it’s more newsworthy if they inform us when they CAN’T get a call to connect [as if that’s ever going to happen... ed].

So it’s heartening that the next phase of hairy-chested 5G one-up-personship might be upon us now that many radio milestones have been passed. From now we can surely expect attention to move to the development and testing of the core network where the biggest chunk of the 5G that’s going to make ‘the big difference’ is going to be lodged. That will also be about the critical data performance of the 5G network.

As things currently stand many telcos are revving up to launch non-standalone ‘new radio’ 5G, which is 5G radio connections sharing 4G backhaul and network. Standalone ‘new radio’ will take away the 4G trainer wheels and usher forth the new 5G network proper which, if 5G is to match the hype, must be a highly virtualised and software driven. It should be where 5G finally meets SDN and NFV and it offers real advantages and abilities around service automation, capacity, low latency, network slicing and general network and business agility.

ZTE appears to be an early mover here by specifying a core network that meets the IMT-2020 (the standards underlying 5G) third phase 5G test for “core network performance stability and security function”.

The test involves the performance of the NFVI platform, the service performance of 5G core network element single/multi virtual machine deployment, as well as system capacity and stability, and ZTE claims the results it’s obtained verify the maturity of its 5G core network.

