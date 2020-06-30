Rakuten Mobile: Can the cloud native poster child also be a hit at home?

There’s little doubt that Rakuten Mobile, which has built a greenfield 4G/5G network based on disaggregated and cloud native elements and which is offering its cutting-edge open source technology to other operators via its Communications Platform (more on that later), is one of the most talked about companies in the global telecoms sector today. But is its immediate target market – Japanese consumers – as excited?

With some fanfare, Rakuten Mobile announced in March a low-cost voice and data services package called UN-LIMIT, which was to become available on April 8 and be free for one year to the first 3 million customers who signed up. That sounded like a very attractive proposition, one that might have Rakuten’s domestic incumbent rivals – NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and SoftBank – concerned about losing customers.

Now Rakuten Mobile says that, up to June 30, more than 1 million customers have already applied for the 4G service, which costs 2,980 yen (US$27.67) per month to those not getting it for free: “This is a terrific achievement,” states the operator’s CEO Mickey Mikitani in an official announcement.

But is it that terrific? There clearly hasn’t been a massive rush to snap up those free-for-a-year subscriptions and at least one industry analyst is lukewarm about the uptake.

“I am not surprised [by the number], but neither am I impressed,” notes Dario Talemesio, a Research Director focused on service provider strategies at Omdia (formerly Ovum). “Japan is a market with 180 million connections and ARPU of around US$37… the UN-LIMIT service tariff is very attractive, but it’s not jaw-dropping. Possibly some of the complexity around on-net vs off-net price plans applied by Rakuten are a bit of a hurdle.”

It’s hard to imagine that the ‘on-net and off-net’ situation isn’t a significant factor. Rakuten Mobile is still building out its own network and, as its network map shows, its ‘on-net’ service is still limited to three urban areas, while the majority of its coverage is ‘off-net’ on wholesale partner KDDI’s network, where different data limits apply.

It’s early days for Rakuten Mobile and hitting the 1 million mark is a milestone of note, but ultimately its network coverage challenges may hold it back from being a bigger thorn in the side of rivals such as DoCoMo, which has 79 million customers.