The US Cable TV industry: a case of remote control?

The predominant attitude to ISPs and cable TV providers on the part of Europeans in general, and the Brits in particular, is one of suspicious distrust and often of contempt. These feelings are frequently accompanied by anger at the constant price rises and the abysmal 'service' meted out by the 'customer relationship' staff when, after two or three hours anyone actually gets through to a call centre. But if you think that's bad, and it is, you can thank your lucky stars you are not a cable TV and other such services subscriber in the US where things can be, and often are, very much worse than on the east side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Over in America the service providers that treat their customers with overt contempt and rudeness. That's why, since 2003, the cable TV sector has, every year for 15 years, garnered the lowest marks for customer satisfaction in any in any part of any US economic sector.

And it's the same this year as well. The venerable, (it was founded in 1936) and influential, not-for-profit organisation Consumer Reports has just published the results of a major nationwide survey into customers' attitudes towards their cable TV providers and their opinion remains that they are rude and profiteering rip-off artists who treat their subscribers like dirt.

Of those surveyed by Consumer Reports, 75 per cent of subscribers with one of the TV, phone and Internet triple-play 'bundles' so-beloved of the pushy sales teams of the cable companies awarded all but one of their providers the lowest score possible for value for money.

And here's the kick, 45 per cent of them were 'enjoying' a 'cheap special promotion' deal at the time! Consumers hate the big cable companies because of over-priced offerings, appalling customer service, and the sneaky additions each month of little additional fees that soon add up to something substantial and cost subscribers a great deal of time and effort to get resolved.