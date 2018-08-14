In the Land of the Giants start-ups get rolled over

The sheer size and market clout of Facebook and Google is now so great that, as upstart competitors are overwhelmed, competition (such as it is) declines and further consolidation distorts the market. The two behemoth companies (and a few others) now have such a stranglehold on digital advertising technology that would-be competitive start-ups have hardly any chance of survival (or even to get going) as venture capitalist investors turn away to other opportunities.

It's now an odds-on bet that unless there is regulatory change the US digital landscape (and, in due course, many other countries too) will be dominated by an unassailable de facto duopoly, and that's the anthesis of a genuinely competitive environment.

The latest statistics from CB Insights, the New York City-based financing and investment research house, indicate that investment in advertising technology start-ups is in steep decline. Venture capital financing reached its apogee in 2015 when US$2.92 billion was pumped into them. It is forecast that for 2018 that figure will $1.2 billion or less. In other words the appetite for investing in a sector where two big, greedy giants are eating all the pies, has fallen by more than half in three years.

Another indication of the ever-growing reach and strength of Facebook and Google is that the number of independent ad tech companies has fallen by 21 per cent since 2013 and the number of start-ups and relatively well-established but still young and vulnerable ad tech companies is falling as they are either forced to the wall or gobbled up by bigger fish. In June alone three ad tech companies, AppNexus, Integral Ad Science and Acxiom were all swallowed by opportunistic buyers.

According to PitchBook, the private market financial platform and analysis company, in 2014, when the market was more of an open free-for-all, 260 deals were agreed between ad tech companies. Last year that number was down to 122 and to date this year that number has declined significantly again to just 53 deals.

New ad tech companies are an easy target because few (if any) of them are actually profitable and they haven't had the time to prove themselves before the vultures descend. It's consolidation by attrition.