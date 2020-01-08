Telefonica to let 8,000 companies tinker with blockchain

Telefonica, which is entering the next phase of its transition into an archetypal DSP, has struck a partnership that will give 8,000 Spanish enterprises an opportunity to get to grips with blockchain.

The telco has partnered with the Association of Science and Technology Parks (APTE), which hosts these companies on 52 sites scattered around the country. Under the agreement, Telefonica and APTE will deploy Hyperledger-based blockchain nodes at each site, thereby establishing a secure, decentralised blockchain network, albeit a private, permissioned one.

To help drum up interest – and to establish itself as a credible player in enterprise blockchain services – Telefonica plans to launch a three-month pilot project that will enable companies to create and deploy decentralised applications on the blockchain at no extra cost. They will also be able to experiment with their own digital tokens. They will do so using Cloud Garden, a hosted platform developed by Telefonica and IBM designed to make it easier for companies to make use of emerging technologies like blockchain, big data and AI.

"Companies housed in these scientific and technological parks will be able to benefit from the advantages of blockchain technology without having to face the inherent complexity of it, or have to dedicate resources to acquire the knowledge necessary to make the most of it," said Maria Jesus Almazor, CEO of Telefonica Spain, in a statement.