Deutsche Telekom ramps up blockchain activities with Hyperledger membership

Deutsche Telekom's T-Labs will become a full member of Hyperledger from the beginning of next year, as the German incumbent ramps up its blockchain activities.

The telco is already a technical contributor, and is in the process of developing a means of using a distributed ledger to settle and execute wholesale roaming agreements. Deutsche Telekom is also supporting Hyperledger Indy, the group's suite of decentralised identity management tools.

For telcos, blockchain aligns with their digital transformation strategies, given it has the potential to automate internal processes and transactions, and underpin new services without compromising trust and security. For example, according to IBM, in the case of roaming, blockchain could help a telco ID visiting subscribers more quickly and prevent fraudulent traffic because it can be used to automatically verify identities and record financial transactions.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger is an open source, cross industry collaboration on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and related tools to help enterprises roll out decentralised applications and services. In contrast to anti-establishment blockchains like bitcoin that are fair game for anyone to use for any means – nefarious or otherwise – groups like Hyperledger develop permissioned blockchains, which restricts usage to those that have been properly vetted.

Permissioned blockchains are generally more palatable to big businesses wary of dabbling with public ones, so it is no surprise that Hyperledger's big backers include the likes of Cisco, IBM, Intel, SAP and now Deutsche Telekom.

