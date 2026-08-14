U Mobile turns to OpenAI for AI-native telco smarts

As part of its efforts to become Malaysia first AI-enabled telco, U Mobile has struck a strategic collaboration with ChatGPT developer OpenAI that will see the Kuala Lumpur-based operator embed AI across its entire business, “from the way it serves customers and supports enterprises to how it empowers its workforce and strengthens cybersecurity.”

The operator noted in this announcement that by “combining its next-generation award-winning 5G network with OpenAI's advanced AI capabilities, U Mobile aims to redefine how a modern telco operates while delivering smarter customer experiences, accelerating enterprise innovation and contributing to Malaysia's digital economy.”

U Mobile, which is Malaysia’s third largest mobile operator with almost 10 million customers and a market share of about 20%, says it will gain early access to OpenAI's latest frontier models, “enabling both organisations to jointly explore, develop and implement practical AI applications across the business.”

The operator will aim to leverage the partnership with OpenAI and the cloud platform power of hyperscaler Amazon Web Services (AWS) to: automate internal processes; accelerate software development; enhance data analytics and data science; support more intelligent network operations and cybersecurity; and strengthen brand and digital-content capabilities.

For Cybersecurity, U Mobile and OpenAI will “explore how AI can strengthen cybersecurity through enhanced cyber resilience, intelligent threat detection and faster incident response, while supporting the responsible and secure adoption of AI across U Mobile's operations and enterprise ecosystem.”

U Mobile’s chief information officer (CIO) Neil Tomkinson noted: "Innovation has always been part of U Mobile's DNA. From introducing new digital experiences to building Malaysia's next-generation 5G network, we have consistently challenged ourselves to raise industry standards. Today, artificial intelligence represents the next frontier of transformation, and our strategic collaboration with OpenAI marks another defining milestone in that journey."

He added, "At U Mobile, we believe AI is most powerful when it amplifies human potential. As we transform into an AI-enabled telco, we are embedding AI across every part of our business to help our people work smarter, make better decisions and focus on creating greater value for our customers. By combining human expertise with advanced AI capabilities, we can innovate faster, respond more intelligently to changing customer needs and unlock new opportunities for growth. This is not simply about adopting AI – it is about reimagining how a telco operates so we can continue setting new benchmarks for innovation, customer experience and operational excellence."

AWS will provide cloud infrastructure and technical expertise, helping U Mobile develop and scale AI solutions powered by OpenAI’s frontier models.

The relationship also means OpenAI will become an Anchor Partner of U Mobile's Enterprise Innovation Platform (EIP), “creating opportunities for businesses, startups, developers and academia to co-create, test and validate practical AI solutions using frontier AI models. The collaboration will also explore ways to broaden access to AI for consumers and businesses through future AI-enabled products, services and partnerships,” added U Mobile.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV