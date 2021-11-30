As quantum computing hits the public headlines, research into neuromorphic networks accelerates

Last week the Biden administration in the US added Chinese quantum computing companies to the nation’s Entity List and coverage of the technology and its potential application to artificial intelligence (AI) quickly spread across traditional news media. What has yet to receive much, if any, popular public coverage though is the growing scientific debate about the relative merits of quantum computing and neuromorphic computing when it comes to future generations of AI.

In neuromorphic computing a computer imitates the biology of some of the neurons and synapses in the human brain via very-large-scale integration systems containing electronic circuits that mimic neuro-biological architectures present in the human nervous system. It uses algorithms to emulate the ways in which the human brain understands and interacts with the surrounding world to produce computing power and capabilities that are considerably closer to those provided by our cognitive abilities.

The astounding theoretical abilities of quantum computing and the increasing accretion of evidence from practical experiments shows that where some functions are concerned a quantum computer can run through tasks in minutes that would take years for an array of conventional computers to complete. However, one of the big problems with quantum computing is that they operate at temperatures close to absolute zero, (-270 C), a state that is very difficult to achieve and maintain under laboratory conditions, never mind a commercial environment.

On the other hand, the human biological brain, operating at body heat and consuming less than 20 Watts of power, (half that of a modern laptop) is an incredibly efficient processor and, in many respects and instances can easily outperform a supercomputer. So, scientists are working to develop a machine that can learn, store information, access it and use it to make logical deductions just like a human being can. Simultaneously they are trying, as they go, to frame a theory about how the human brain itself works.

Neuromorphic computing approaches some of the functionality of the human brain via construction of fabricated neural systems of "neurons" (the areas that process information) and "synapses" (connections between information processing areas). Electrical signals control and modulate the pulses of electricity between the components.

Today’s neural networks and machine learning systems work well with traditional-type algorithms and can be adapted either for low power consumption or fast processing but they cannot do both simultaneously. Neuromorphic systems can. They can deal with a myriad of instructions and tasks at the same time because they are massively parallel. They are also event-driven and able to react to changes in the environment so efficiently that only the sections of a neuromorphic computer that need power at any time actually get it. They are also fault-tolerant because data is co-located in so many places at once.