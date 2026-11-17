Canadian operator Telus saw its share price leap by almost 13% to C$13.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday after fellow telecom operator Québecor announced a cash-and-stock takeover offer that values Telus at C$31.3bn (US$21.9bn), about 60% higher than its value at the end of last week.

Under the offer, Telus shareholders would receive C$6.35 in cash and 0.17 Class B shares of Québecor for each Telus share. That might sound like an attractive offer, but Telus isn’t at all keen on the proposal from its smaller rival for a number of reasons (more on that later) – though it hasn’t rejected the offer outright.

And, for context, Québecor is by far the smaller of the two: It generates annual revenues of around C$5.8bn and ended September with 4.62 million mobile customers, 1.75 million broadband customers and 1.22 million pay-TV customers, and has about 8 million customer interactions in total. Telus, meanwhile, generates annual revenues of about C$20bn and ended September with a telco services subscriber base of about 18.3 million, of which 10.4 million are mobile users.

The takeover proposal isn’t new, though this is the first time it has been shared with the outside world: Québecor first approached Telus in July and has now submitted what it calls an “enhanced” offer and has chosen to make its move public, saying that it wants to be transparent. However, it is clearly frustrated that Telus has sat on its original proposal and not done anything and it seems likely that the Québecor team feels that Telus might be vulnerable, and more likely to consider a merger, following its recent decision to initiate a new efficiency programme aimed at finding around C$900m in annual savings by the end of 2028 in order to improve its financial position.

So why would a merger make sense? Québecor appears to be concerned that neither itself nor Telus has the muscle or scale to ensure their longevity and fend off what the former believes is an existential threat from beyond Canada’s orders.

Québecor has three telecom businesses: Videotron (with primary operations in Quebec and parts of Ontario), Freedom Mobile (offering national coverage via its own infrastructure and partner agreements) and low-cost, online-only Fizz. Its pitch is that combining these operations with those of Telus, which is the incumbent infrastructure-based operator in the eastern states of British Columbia and Alberta, it can create a larger, more efficient operator that can be a strong, sovereign player in the Canadian communications and digital services markets (including, of course, AI).

“The proposed combination would unite two companies with strong roots – one in the east, the other in the west – to create a fully Canadian-controlled and integrated player. Given that telecommunications networks constitute critical infrastructure for national security, economic and digital security, and the country's artificial intelligence infrastructure, Canada must be able to rely on major players that are under Canadian control and capable of making long-term investments,” Québecor stated.

“In a time of upheaval in the global economy, Québecor believes it is important to preserve Canadian control over strategic assets. Competition no longer comes solely from traditional telecommunications providers but also from global technology giants, digital infrastructure providers and foreign satellite operators with considerable resources that are subject to regulatory frameworks different from those of Canadian companies. Québecor believes that the experience with Netflix and other American streaming services illustrates the importance of acting before powerful foreign players become firmly entrenched in strategic segments of Canada’s digital economy. In Québecor’s view, these developments confirm the importance of strengthening Canadian infrastructure and protecting the country’s digital sovereignty against foreign players with disproportionate resources, an effort to which the proposed combination could contribute, as it would have the scale needed to invest, innovate and remain competitive in this context,” the operator continued.

Québecor’s chief concern, it seems, is that Elon Musk’s SpaceX, via its Starlink broadband constellation, will eat away at the customer bases of Canada’s telcos. “The combination of Québecor’s and Telus’s operations will yield efficiency gains and thereby support increased investment capacity for the combined company. These potential gains will support network upgrades; close integration with Canadian satellite networks, a pillar of resilience and digital sovereignty; service and customer experience enhancements; and the deployment of next-generation infrastructure, particularly in artificial intelligence, datacentres and advanced connectivity. By bringing together owned infrastructure from coast to coast, the combined company will help achieve a long-standing goal of Canadian authorities: Sustainable, nationwide competition based on high-quality networks and sustained investment. With its own national network, the combined company will invest more and offer customers high-quality services across the country,” noted Québecor.

Stirring stuff, but the Telus board isn’t impressed.

In an immediate response to Québecor’s offer, Telus issued a statement to say it is reviewing the offer but sees a number of major problems, saying its analysis of the offer “has surfaced a number of significant risks associated with Québecor’s proposal, including the fact that more than four months after its initial proposal, Québecor has yet to explain how what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework in Canada”. Not only that, “a regulatory review of such a transaction would be a long and costly process for our shareholders,” noted Telus.

Those concerns will stem in part from the long and drawn-out process that finally culminated in the merger in 2023 of Rogers Communications and Shaw: One of the conditions for the regulatory approval for that deal, which was completed in 2023, was that Shaw had to sell its Freedom Mobile business, which was acquired, of course, by Québecor’s Videotron business. And one of the main concerns about that merger was that it would reduce mobile competition in Canada – that would clearly be a big hurdle also for a Québecor/Telus combination.

That’s not all, though, as the structure of the deal would leave current Telus shareholders owning a majority “economic interest” stake in the combined company, but “Québecor’s controlling shareholder would achieve voting control of the combined business and the right to designate a majority of directors while contributing a minority of the economic value,” noted Telus.

In addition, the Telus board thinks the offer is too low, even though it is much higher than its current market valuation.

So, as well as evaluating the Québecor offer, Telus has initiated a “comprehensive review of strategic alternatives available to Telus, including the continued execution of the transformation plan under Telus’ new leadership.”

That new leadership is the recently appointed president and CEO Victor Dodig, who took on the role in July. He made his views very clear to Bloomberg: “In my estimation, every single point of their offer has serious complications… We’re all modernising our businesses, our way of life. The telecom sector and Telus’ role in it needs to kind of stay at the forefront, not get caught up in some sort of regulatory morass that’s going to take years.”

It’s hard to see how a deal is going to be agreed: In the meantime, both companies will be preoccupied with the fallout of the deal being made public and the intense scrutiny that will attract. Bell Canada and Rogers Communications will no doubt be exploring ways to capitalise on the upheaval.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV