What’s up with… Samsung & SoftBank, Singtel, T-Mobile US

In today’s industry news roundup: Samsung and SoftBank collaborate for joint research into 6G, AI-RAN and telecom AI models for future network innovation; Singtel unveils South-east Asia’s first hybrid quantum-safe network, integrating quantum-key distribution and post-quantum cryptography, in partnership with Palo Alto Networks; T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert signs off his final earnings call in a celebratory manner, as he passes the CEO torch to Srini Gopalan amid record growth; and much more!

Korean vendor Samsung Electronics and Japan-based SoftBank Corp have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research into 6G and AI-based radio access networks (AI-RAN). The partners plan to target four areas – 6G, AI for RAN, AI and RAN, and large telecom model – with the aim of identifying new use cases, jointly developing core technologies, and demonstrating the effectiveness of the technologies. JinGuk Jeong, executive vice president and head of advanced communications research centre (ACRC) at Samsung Research, said the objective of the collaboration is to “define meaningful use cases for both operators and end users, while securing key technologies for future commercialisation”. Samsung further noted that this year marks a “significant push toward 6G standardisation, with discussions emerging on new frequency bands, such as the 7GHz spectrum”. In addition, it remarked that under the “AI for RAN” concept, AI-RAN technologies “are expected to play a pivotal role in optimising wireless networks”. Samsung and SoftBank are also founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance that was unveiled at Mobile World Congress in 2024. The alliance surpassed 100 members in July. For more details, see this press release. For more on the topic, download DSP Leaders recent AI in the RAN Report.

Continuing today’s Asian theme, and Singtel has claimed a regional first for South-east Asia with the launch of its hybrid quantum-safe network. In addition, it signed an MoU with Palo Alto Networks that will enable it to offer hybrid quantum-safe networking as a managed security service by combining it with the US vendor’s quantum security solutions. The Singapore-based operator said the hybrid QSN integrates quantum key distribution (QKD) with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), and “marks the next phase of Singtel’s efforts to strengthen Singapore’s position as a quantum-safe nation”. Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore, said quantum computing “represents one of the greatest opportunities of this decade – from curing diseases to predicting climate change and boosting productivity – but it also presents one of its biggest risks. It could break today’s encryption standards, the very foundation of digital trust in our connected world. As a critical infrastructure services provider, Singtel has been helping enterprises anticipate, defend and manage emerging threats so they can innovate and scale securely. Our hybrid quantum-safe network gives enterprises a practical and scalable way to protect their most sensitive data while preparing for what’s next.” For more details, see this press release. Find out more about the industry’s perception of quantum-safe networking in this recent DSP Leaders Report.

Mike Sievert has presided over his final earnings call at T-Mobile US as the outgoing CEO prepares to hand over the reins to Srini Gopalan. Currently serving as chief operating officer at the self-styled Un-carrier, Gopalan takes over the top role on 1 November. Sievert acknowledged that Thursday’s call to discuss the operator’s performance in the third quarter of 2025 “is an especially meaningful one for me as it actually marks the 50th quarterly earnings report for T-Mobile, and that means it’s also my 50th report here. I’ve been here for every single one to offer my perspective and to help shape our narrative about the future and I have had a blast. Leading this company over the past 13 years has been the honour of a lifetime”. Gopalan is already clearly in charge, as Sievert described the recent quarter as a “showcase of Srini’s and this entire team’s ability to rally the organisation to deliver exceptional results while at the same time, building on the durable advantages that make it all possible”. Fortunately for Sievert, who takes on the new role as vice president at the operator, he is also able to go out on a high as T-Mobile reported what it described as record customer growth, with total postpaid net customer additions of 2.3 million in the quarter. It gained one million phone net customer additions and 560,000 broadband net customer additions, of which 506,000 were subscribers to the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service. T-Mobile ended the quarter with eight million 5G FWA customers. It has now raised its guidance for customer growth in 2025 as a whole, with total postpaid net customer additions expected to be between 7.2 million and 7.4 million, an increase from prior guidance of 6.1 million to 6.4 million. In terms of the financials, service revenue rose 9.1% year on year to $18.2bn and core adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 6% to $8.7bn. Total revenue was up by 8.9% at $21.95bn. The operator did nevertheless report an 11.3% fall in net income to $2.71bn. For the full year, it has revised its forecast for core adjusted EBITDA upwards to between $33.7bn and $33.9bn, an increase from prior guidance of $33.3bn to $33.7bn. In addition, adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $17.8bn and $18bn, an increase from prior guidance of $17.6bn to $18bn. As glasses of champagne were handed out at the end of the call, Sievert told Gopalan he is “going to be an exceptional leader for us and for this company”. An equally effusive Gopalan thanked Sievert for “everything you’ve done, for everything you’ve done to this team. And personally, thank you for being a great friend, thought partner and also just a wonderful human being. And I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with you in our next chapter”.

Turning to one of the US operator’s key suppliers of 5G network equipment, it’s also been a reasonably good week for Nokia. After reporting a well-received set of results for the third quarter of 2025, the Finland-based vendor has also won a couple of new deals from operators in the Middle East and Asia. After announcing a contract earlier in the week with Gulf Bridge International (GBI) to build a new high-capacity terrestrial network, Nokia announced on Friday that it has extended its existing partnership with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT). Nokia has been working with the operator for some time and unveiled a collaboration on 5G technology in October 2024. The two companies have now reached an agreement that will see Nokia upgrade and expand radio infrastructure across Vietnam. The new deal focuses on the Hanoi area, border provinces, and the southern region. Nokia will deploy equipment from its AirScale portfolio, underpinned by its ReefShark system-on-chip technology. The vendor added that the contract reinforces its “strong commitment to the telecom sector in Vietnam, further demonstrated by its decision to establish Vietnam as a manufacturing hub for AirScale equipment in 2024”. Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) granted 5G licences to Viettel and VNPT in April 2024 and MobiFone in July 2024. Viettel launched the country’s first 5G network in October 2024, followed by VNPT in December 2024 and MobiFone in March 2025. In July 2025, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) said up to 26% of Vietnam’s population could access 5G services following the deployment of 11,000 base stations by the three operators. MST has set the rather ambitious target of reaching 99% population coverage by the end of 2025, with a minimum data speed of 100 Mbit/s. To support this goal, the government has introduced financial incentives whereby operators that install and activate at least 20,000 5G stations by the end of the year will receive a subsidy covering 15% of equipment costs.

And staying in the United States, US network operator Lumen Technologies and software firm Palantir Technologies have announced a “multi-year, multimillion-dollar strategic partnership” that aims to help enterprises “deploy AI faster and more securely in complex, multi-cloud environments”. The partners plan to combine Palantir’s foundry and AI platform with Lumen Connectivity Fabric, described as a “next-generation digital networking solution for the AI-driven future”. Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies, claimed that the two companies are “uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to unlock their AI ambitions with unprecedented scale and speed. We share the same disruptive DNA—reimagining the foundations of our industries to help others do the same. By bringing AI into real-world operations through a connected ecosystem, we’re empowering businesses to reinvent how they operate, compete, and grow”. For more details, see this press release.

