As it preps for 5G launches, Vietnam eyes the 6G era

“Vietnam is committed to global 6G standards,” said Pham Duc Long, deputy minister of information and communications. “The MIC, in collaboration with businesses, is actively engaged in research and driving the advancement of this technology. The government will invest in laboratories to support businesses in their research and production of 6G equipment.”

Industry giants Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone have already initiated research into various aspects of 6G technology, with Viettel focusing on the manufacture of 6G equipment and actively participating in 6G patent activities. VNPT, on the other hand, is concentrating on researching the 6G ecosystem.

“Opportunities exist for all nations, but success will be attained by those who seize them,” stated Deputy Minister Long. “By laying the foundation today, we aim for success in the next decade. Without taking action now, we risk having nothing in 10 years’ time. Researching and producing 6G equipment will pave the way for a new industry in our country.”

However, it will take some time before 5G dominates the country’s mobile market, according to MIC minister Nguyen Manh Hung, who believes it will be at least 2029 before the number of 5G users in the country exceeds the 4G users base, according to VietnamNet. Hung urged the country’s operators to continue investing in their 4G networks and services while building out their 5G capabilities.

In the meantime, all such developments are enhancing the country’s digital prospects. Deputy minister of information and communications Phan Tâm, in an official dispatch to mark World Telecommunications Day on 17 May, emphasised the theme of “digital creativity for sustainable development” that will be applied to the ongoing development of the country’s digital ecosystem and when addressing challenges such as climate change, bridging the digital divide and achieving national sustainable development goals as a set out by the United Nations.

Minister of information and communications Nguyen Manh Hung highlighted the significant transitions anticipated in 2024, including the shift from IT applications to digital technology, greater automation and the use of artificial intelligence, and the development and manufacturing of ‘Make in Vietnam’ products.

The award of 5G licences and greater focus on the development of the country’s digital infrastructure comes as new regulations open the door for foreign investment and make Vietnam an attractive location for the development of new datacentre facilities.

