Xilinx unveils radio platform for ‘second wave of 5G’

Radio access network hardware components vendor Xilinx has unveiled a new adaptive 5G platform that, by combining the attributes of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and FPGA (field programmable gate array) chips, aims to meet the performance, power efficiency, and investment needs of the “second wave” of 5G network rollouts.

The unveiling of the new product, which looks set to meet the needs of radio access network systems vendors and mobile operators alike as they advance their 5G strategies, came as computing device and server chip giant AMD confirmed plans to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion: News of the planned takeover had leaked earlier this month.

The Zynq RFSoC DFE, the company’s fourth generation of 5G radio products, differs from previous generations in that it is not predominantly programmable – most of the functionality in the new product is ‘baked in’ (or ‘hardened’), a move that Xilinx says will help reduce power consumption, enhance performance (twice the performance per watt compared with the third generation product), and improve cost efficiencies while still retaining enough adaptability for users to evolve their networks as new standards and specifications (3GPP Release 16 and 17 and O-RAN) come to market.

“With Release 16 of the 3GPP becoming certified this year, and with Release 17, which has been pushed out a little bit but which is still coming in 2022, and with all the RFQs and RFIs we have received from operators in the past nine months, we wanted to be able to [meet] those new requirements,” including those related to law latency and massive IoT use cases, noted Gilles Garcia, Wired and Wireless Business Lead Senior Director at Xilinx.

He says the new product’s expanded range will enable operators to offer services over a broader range of frequencies, including unlicensed bands up to 7.125 GHz and mmWave at 50-54 GHz, and enable multi-mode and multi-band configurations: “We are helping people to grab them,” says Garcia, and be able to adapt to new bands as they are released.

And with Release 17 there will be even more features, including even 5G satellite communications that networks will need to be able to address. “And when you add Open RAN specifications on top of 3GPP specs, then things are becoming very fragmented, with a multitude of radio configurations,” notes Garcia, who says that adding in the needs of emerging private network rollouts only adds to that fragmentation.

The new product can adapt to these configurations, he claims. “By hardening the IPs that we have previously been running in the programmable logic, we have been able to reach 400 MHz instantaneous bandwidth configurations within the radio” for carrier aggregation, which is being used more and more by operators, while also enabling RAN sharing, which will become increasingly popular (where allowed) as operators seek to reduce their capex and share more passive facilities and active elements.

But while some functionality is hardened, Xilinx is still enabling programmability, should customers want it. “We have kept the adaptable logic to let customers to do their own magic – the beauty of that is, we are giving access to each entry and exit of every block” in the chip, allowing customers to bypass or amend as they wish, says Garcia.