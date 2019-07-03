Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom switch on 5G

Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom have formally launched their 5G networks today, in separate announcements from London and Bonn.

Vodafone has switched on its 5G network in seven cities across the UK and announced a series of new tariffs that give business customers access to unlimited data (terms and conditions apply) and 5G at the same price as 4G. Business tariffs range from £19 to £25 per month, which is a welcome change from the elevated tariffs usually associated with 5G, although no news on consumer prices yet. Vodafone notes that its customer mobile data usage is already increasing at a rate of 50 per cent year-on-year.

“Our Soho and SME customers tell us they see their data allowance as a data limit,” said Anne Sheehan, Business Director of Vodafone UK. “Today, we are removing this constraint. Vodafone Business Unlimited and Business Add-Ons will provide everything businesses need to thrive, including connectivity, data, apps, services and support. It is part of our commitment to be the go-to Digital Partner for UK businesses.”

Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, officially opened Vodafone’s new 5G network, apparently because he is a global roamer and synonymous with speed. Let’s hope being a multi-millionaire Monaco resident is not also a pre-requisite for 5G. Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London will be the first cities to receive 5G service with 12 more to follow later in the year.

A recent Vodafone report reveals that 56 per cent of UK businesses expect 5G to change the way they operate their business with 20 per cent believing that 5G represents the single biggest opportunity of all current and developing technologies. Interestingly, 60 per cent of start-ups believe that 5G will help them compete against more established rivals.

“5G is a game-changer for the economy and UK businesses,” added Sheehan. “We want to help UK businesses become global leaders and 5G will play an important role in achieving that aim.