The Seven Year Switch: Will there be 2.7 billion 5G connections by 2025?

Another day, another in a seemingly endless stream of research reports about 5G. The hype machine really is working overtime as the northern hemisphere's super-hot summer cools into a warm autumn and the silly season of 2018 finally draws to a close. However, the equinoctial changes and longer nights are unlikely to put an end to the ongoing deluge of sunnyside-up 5G-related material any time soon.

The latest piece of analysis to plop fatly into the TelecomTV editorial inbox is from CCS Insight. With "5G Connections, Worldwide. 2018 -2025" the global analyst outfit has just published a 5G forecast looking as far as seven years into the future. It claims that there will be some 340 million 5G connections in 2021, over one billion some time within the first half of 2023 and that there will be upwards of 2.7 billion 5G connections by 2025. In other words, seven years from now more than 20 per cent of the all the telecoms connections in the world will be 5G. Possibly.

5G is slap-bang in the centre of the cross-hairs of smartphone manufacturers and infrastructure providers not least because it's a convenient vehicle to ride at a time when the device market is entering the doldrums and other big new infrastructure projects are few and far between. The net result is that network operators and service providers are keeping the cauldron of hype bubbling away by heavily promoting claims that consumer demand 5G is so profound and unstoppable that they simply have to bring 5G to market much more quickly than they had originally envisaged, expected or planned.

As Kester Mann, principal analyst at CCS Insight points out, "The intentions of major US carriers to launch 5G in late 2018 have been clear for a while. But recently we've seen greater urgency to deploy networks from providers in Europe, the Middle East and China". He adds, "While Europe may still be around a year adrift of the leading markets in 5G, some regional operators are clearly determined to launch commercial services as soon as next year".

Those of us in the telecoms and IT media are only too well aware that some network operators are banging the 5G promotion drums to the extent that we are being deafened by the relentless cacophony. It is true that sometimes a rather more measured and less frenetic counterpoint can sometimes be discerned beneath the blaring bluster of the massed lambeg drums being bashed by the bullish marketing departments of the loudest network operators and manufacturers but it's a fact that, in the main, those that are making the most noise are getting the most attention.

Leading the charge is the Nordic/Scandinavian carrier Telia which, with much fanfare, recently launched a "pre-commercial 5G network" in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, as a precursor to what it describes as a "full commercial offering" that will be available in 2019. Telia has a history of being in the vanguard of changes in mobile technology having, back in 2009, launched what it claimed to be the first commercial 4G service in the world.

The CCS Insight report also places the likes of BT, Telecom Italia, Telenor and Swisscom in the forefront of those vying to introduce 5G services earlier than had originally been expected. One Finnish operator, Elisa, has even gone so far as to assert that it has already deployed a commercial 5G network but can't provide any services yet because of a lack of supporting devices!

Meanwhile, at the less frenetic end of the scale, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone are amongst those taking a more measured, even cautious, approach to 5G. They downplay the hype (to some extent at least) and say they will not intoduce commercial 5G services before 2020. However, after that the period of comparative peace will come to an end for, as Kester Mann observes, "once networks are launched, the motivation to bring users onto them will be huge". Yes, and noisy.