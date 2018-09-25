Intel expands its partnerships in China to accelerate 5G

Intel used its 5G Network Summit in Beijing to announce new developments in its 5G strategy and further collaboration with regional industry partners. Leveraging partnerships and collaborating on equal terms is pretty much the default business case for Western companies to stand any chance of success in China. Intel is not looking to repeat the expensive mistakes made by its competitors.

The company makes the most of its long history in China as an enabler with technologies for computing, data centre and cloud, and says it will deliver 5G “with its ecosystem” to service providers and operators – with regional partners key to this transformation. It is also emphasising that 5G is more than the new radio, and that its expertise in SDN and NFV plus its focus on cloud computing from data centres through the edge and to end devices gives it an advantage when it comes to helping its partners develop, test and deploy 5G infrastructure.

“By providing end-to-end technologies and collaboration with our partner ecosystem in China, Intel will accelerate the path to 5G,” said Sandra Rivera, SVP of the Network Platforms Group at Intel. “This is another excellent example of how we are uniquely able to bring together the worlds of connectivity, computing and cloud for a seamlessly connected, powerfully smart 5G future.”

Here’s a rundown of the main news highlights from the event: