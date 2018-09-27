FCC's "cost-based fees" means 5G costs US operators less, but cities lose out

Yet again, the partiality being shown to US telcos by Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is thrown into stark relief by his determination to decide how much the likes of AT&T and Verizon should pay to mount 5G antennas and ancillary equipment on municipally owned public utility poles and other rights of way in American towns and cities.

He is championing moves to restrict the fees payable to US$270 per cell site per piece of equipment per annum. Currently the average fee carriers pay to install and maintain telecoms equipment on electricity poles and other municipal street furniture is $520 a year.

He is also moving to require that municipalities must decide within 60 to 90 days of a permit application being submitted to allow the positioning of the antennas or give detailed reasons to the FCC as to why any application has been rejected.

In a blog posting last week, Mr Pai wrote, "By updating our rules to make it easier to install wireless infrastructure, the Commission is taking another critical step to promote US leadership in 5G wireless services." He added that the excessive cost of locally imposed charges is preventing the rapid spread of next-generation networks.

It is a fact that 5G cells have a small footprint and that means the deployment of many more antennas on street furniture and utility poles will be necessary and will cost the network operators more, but they are loaded with cash and can afford it. They don't need what, in effect, will be a subsidy.

Interestingly, municipalities in some rural areas support the FCC's proposal on the grounds that the reduction of fees in big cities will result in more money being available to deploy 5G in underserved small towns. Indeed, on Monday of this week, Brendan Carr, one of the Republican FCC Commissioners, produced a series of endorsements supporting the the cost-cutting proposal from the heads of 14 state and municipal authorities.

The scheme is also supported by the CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless comms industry in the US. The organisation states, "The race to 5G is on. Siting reform will bring economic, societal and global benefits" and Scott Bergman, the senior vice president of regulatory affairs at CTIA, adds, "The FCC voted to modernise the national framework for the siting of wireless infrastructure is a significant win for America’s economy and securing US global leadership in 5G. The FCC’s Order also builds on the efforts of 20 forward-looking states that have already passed small cell legislation to make their communities 5G-ready. While states and localities can take additional steps and go above and beyond that benchmark to compete for more 5G investment capital, today’s reforms will create the national guidance needed to expedite 5G deployment."

So, that's Big Government then, from the political party that claims to abhor it.

Scott Bergman continues, "Reducing the cost of wireless infrastructure deployments will also enable more wireless services in more areas. Estimates predict that the FCC’s reforms will free up $2.3 billion in capital investment that can be deployed to boost wireless connectivity in rural and suburban areas. Removing barriers to 5G wireless deployment also helps the U.S. maintain our global wireless leadership."

"Being first to 4G meant that the app economy was started in - and now flourishes in - America. In fact, according to Accenture, speeding up 5G deployments by a year will mean an extra $100 billion for the US economy—on top of the $500 billion in economic growth and 3 million jobs that 5G already promises. Infrastructure reform will help ensure the industries and advancements of tomorrow are not exported abroad. Carriers in the U.S. will launch the first 5G services in the world this Fall."

That's the dream anyway. Time will tell if it is just Pai in the sky.