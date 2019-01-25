Deutsche Telekom gets tough over 5G auction

There’s troubling brewing over in Germany ahead of the country’s 5G auctions. This was apparent at the end of last year when Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica are filed independent legal action against the Federal Network Agency over the arrangement s and conditions of the forthcoming all-important 5G spectrum auction that is scheduled to commence in March.

Much of the problem is about new national roaming rules and the resulting (highly likely) increase in service competition from new entrants, which the incumbents say will put their long-term network investments at risk. It’s a complex and highly unusual approach, which is why Deutsche Telekom has today ratcheted up the debate with a statement from its SVP for Regulatory Affairs, Wolfgang Kopf.

Meanwhile, waiting in the wings and eying up the possibility of disrupting the status quo is the deep-pocketed Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of United Internet, which already operates the 1&1 MVNO. Last week he confirmed his participation in the auction process, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll actually bid for a licence. But if he does, and if his company is successful, we may see a price war along the lines of what happened in France when Iliad entered the market in 2012.

However, whilst consumers gain in the short term in such scenarios, the longer term impact has historically been bleak – sector-wide cost cutting, depletion of free cashflow, share price failures and ultimately (as we’ve seen in elsewhere in Europe) a return to a three-operator market.

“Legal uncertainty is toxic for investments,” said Kopf. “Unfortunately, the award conditions approved by Germany’s Federal Network Agency are imprecise and disproportionate in many places, thus hampering investment.”

You can read the views of Deutsche Telekom’s Wolfgang Kopf below.

Original Press Release:

The reasons why we are participating in the auction