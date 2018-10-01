AT&T releases OCP specifications for its White Box cellular gateway routers

AT&T will this week release detailed specifications for a cellular gateway router to the Open Compute Project (OCP), making good on its earlier commitment. The “white box” specification is a reference design that any hardware maker can use as a guide to build these routers, ensuring that they are compatible with AT&T’s requirements. It’s a big deal, as AT&T plans to install these routers at over 60,000 cell towers over the next several years, as it develops its 5G-capable nationwide network. Until now, telcos have used proprietary solutions from selected vendors, which is by no means a cheap option. Opening up the design to a far wider range of manufacturers and encouraging competition should result in AT&T getting exactly what it wants – and for a far lower cost.

“This transformation is about meeting the surging data demands of our customers as we head into this 5G world,” said Chris Rice, SVP of Network Cloud and Infrastructure at AT&T. “Data traffic on our wireless network has grown 360,000 per cent since 2007. We now carry more than 222 petabytes of data on an average business day. The old hardware model simply can’t keep up, and we need to get faster and more efficient. We believe this white box approach helps us meet that demand while allowing us and others now to innovate faster than ever before.”

The gateway router specification has designed to address the changing needs of the backhaul transport requirements as service providers make the transition from legacy technologies toward 5G RAN technologies. It is an open hardware specification that can be coupled with a separate, disaggregated software solution, designed to support a wide range of speeds on the client side (including next generation 5G Baseband Unit systems operating at 10G/25G and backhaul speeds up to 100Gbit/s). Manufacturers need to be aware that it will feature a Broadcom Qumran-AX switching chip.

“We’re very excited to be contributing our hardware specification to the OCP,” said Michael Satterlee, VP of Network Infrastructure and Services at AT&T Labs. “We’ve future-proofed it with high-speed interfaces and density, timing features, QoS capabilities and a powerful processor. We’re confident other mobile service providers will look at this spec and conclude, like us, that this platform can meet their needs.”

AT&T is developing its own network operating system software to control and manage the white box hardware (which differs a little from Danos, the switch OS that AT&T contributed to the Linux Foundation earlier this year, based on its dNOS code). The software solution is based on the technology acquired through the Vyatta acquisition in mid-2017.

“The Vyatta Network Operating System (NOS) stack is production-hardened and an excellent match for the demanding functional and reliability requirements of the cell site gateway router,” said Robert Bays, assistant vice president of Vyatta Development at AT&T Labs. “Consistent with our previous announcements to create the Disaggregated Network Operating System (DANOS) open source project, hosted by the Linux Foundation, we are now sorting out which components of the open cell site gateway router NOS we will be contributing to open source.”

AT&T says it is on track to meet the commitment made earlier this year to begin First Field Applications (FFA) this calendar year and then progress to replace its entire base of over 60,000 cell site routers to this new white box implementation.

AT&T Submits Specifications for White Box Cell Site Gateway Routers to Power 5G Era