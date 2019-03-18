AT&T takes a Magic Leap into the world of AR for enterprises
- Is AR the next computing platform?
- Magic Leap one of the leaders in augmented reality
- AT&T signed on as exclusive US wireless carrier partner
Shanna De Iuliis, Senior Technical Marketing Manager, Magic Leap
Magic Leap has been quietly developing its augmented reality-based human computing interfaces and software for several years, securing its first round of VC investment back in 2014. Its CEO and founder has a background in developing human-interactive robotics for orthopedic surgery, and one of its directors co-founded New Zealand’s VFX facility Weta Workshop. Last July, AT&T became an investor and will be its exclusive US wireless carrier partner, as it looks to harness the technology with its 5G network to provide a new class of business services. Magic Leap describes its product as “the next computing platform that will enable you to seamlessly combine and experience your digital and physical worlds”. The first developer devices, Magic Leap One, are now available, and TelecomTV's Director of Content, Guy Daniels, took one for a spin at MWC19.
