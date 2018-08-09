Will mobile video mashup succeed where Verizon and others failed?

She's back. Since leaving her post as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on February 1 this year, Margaret Cushing (Meg) Whitman has been out of the limelight and keeping a low profile. Now we know why. She is to be CEO of a huge new company, which, as yet, has no official name other than the temporary, 'it-does-what-it-says-on-the-can' appellation;"NewTV".

Years ago Ms. Whitman and a certain Jeffrey Katzenberg (the co-founder of DreamWorks) worked together at Walt Disney. Now they are together again and have just raised an astonishing US$1 billion initial funding for the new venture. Make no mistake, this is a big deal and it's going to put a cat amongst the pigeons in companies such as AT& T and Verizon.

Indeed, yet more consolidation in the telecoms networks and content provider sector could well be the result once NewTV gets going. Launch plans are sketchy but word has it that the new service will start in time for the Christmas holiday season 2019. There's a lot to be done before then but given the industry profiles of Whitman and Katzenberg and the pedigree of the content partners they already have on side, this could be a game-changer.

Investors from the studio and content originator community include Disney, eOne, Fox, Britain's ITV, Lionsgate, MGM, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Viacom and WarnerMedia, while a major technology partner is the e-commerce juggernaut, Alibaba. The Chinese company will no doubt vital to the success of the the NewTV business model. Other partner investors are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Global and Madrone Capital an investment vehicle run by the son of the founder of Walmert. You can see how all the pieces might come together to form something very big and very special - and the arrival of 5G will increase NewTV's chances of success.

NewTV will have a two-tier subscription model, a lower priced option that will come with what is being called "select advertising" and a more expensive version that will come without ads. Monthly subscription prices for both service options have not yet been released but Meg Whitman is on the record as saying NewTV will be "affordable for a diverse group of viewers." The target age of prospective/potential viewers is 30 and NewTV hopes it content will be compelling and diverse enough to hook subscribers in for up to an hour a day.