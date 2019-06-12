EU digital report 2019: room for improvement

Some EU member states are doing far better than others when it comes to digital transformation and ultrafast broadband rollout, according to Brussels's latest Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI).

The index tracks progress in network deployment; adoption of digital technologies, services and skills by businesses and consumers; digitalisation of public services; and R&D.

In the field of digitalisation, gold stars were awarded this year to Finland and Denmark, where more than 10 percent of companies were found to be very highly digitised. This means they have reached at least 10 of the following 12 milestones as defined by the EU:

Internet access for at least 50 percent of staff

Recourse to ICT specialists for staff

At least 30-Mbps broadband

Equipping at least 20 percent of staff with a mobile device

A basic Website

A sophisticated Website

Use of social media

Advertising on the Internet

Adopting medium-to-highly sophisticated cloud computing services

Sending e-invoices that can be processed automatically

E-commerce sales accounting for at least 1 percent of turnover

B2C Web sales representing more than 10 percent of overall Web sales.

This particular part of the DESI is called the Digital Intensity Index (DII). The Netherlands and Sweden also rank highly, as does Malta. Languishing at the bottom of the index are Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Spain, where it was found that more than 55 percent of businesses have invested very little in digitalisation. This means they've only got a basic Website and only a few computers.