Digital Transformation World – Day 2
Daily News Report
CTOs and CIOs from some of the world’s leading telcos shared the stage during the Keynote sessions of the Digital Transformation World event in Nice this week. The message from the TM Forum was clear – transformation of telco businesses and cultures is no longer an option; it’s a necessity. Reliance Jio may provide an answer; its webscale approach and desire to build a digital platform for all businesses in India could be a template for telcos undergoing their own digital transformations. But whilst most CSPs are undertaking transformation programs centred their IT capabilities, what is the impact on the commercial part of their businesses?
Featuring:
Nik Willets, CEO, TM Forum
Thierry Souche, GCIO, Orange
Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO, Telus
Veenod Kurup, GCIO, Liberty Global
Enrique Blanco, GCTIO, Telefonica
Shankar Arumugavelu, CIO, Verizon
Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Netcracker
Kiran Thomas, Chief Strategy Officer, Reliance Jio
Steffen Roehn, CIO & Advisor, Reliance Jio
Anish Shah, President IT, Reliance Jio
Adan Pope, CITO, Ciena
Sevasti Wong, Global Talent and Organization Lead, Accenture
Filmed at: Digital Transformation World 2018, Nice, France
