CIOs and IT teams move centre stage at TM Forum

Collaboration is crucial to an open digital world, says TM Forum CEO Nik Willetts. In TelecomTV's backstage interview at the Digital Transformation World keynotes in Nice, he explains that the role of the CIO is expanding and the expectations of IT teams have increased. In the telco market this has been a profound shift - from IT being a cost centre responsible for about 5 per cent of opex to now playing a central role in telco transformation, looking at the impact IT has on the other 95 per cent of the business that it actually serves. Telcos need to harmonise what has previously been, in effect, two separate businesses, and move IT centre stage.

Filmed at: Digital Transformation World, 2018, Nice, France