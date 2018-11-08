IDC's digital transformation outlook sends wake-up call to telcos

By 2020, 600 of the world's largest companies will have allocated budgets equal to 10 percent of their turnover to fund their digital transformation strategies.

This is one of 10 predictions issued by IDC that attempt to map out the future of digital transformation among large enterprises.

Direct spending on digital transformation from 2018-2021 is expected to come in at a massive $5.9 trillion, the research firm claimed.

These forecasts should come as a massive wake-up call to any telcos that want to tap into this huge opportunity but are lagging behind with their own digital transformation.

A TM Forum survey published in October revealed slower-than-expected progress towards network transformation, an integral part of an operator's overall digital transformation. According to the survey, 48 percent of CSPs have not drawn up a business case for virtualising their networks; 23 percent have no timetable in place for virtualisation.

Enterprises are already making headway with digital transformation. They are on the lookout for a CSP that has the same culture of innovation and commitment to agility that they have. Operators that hesitate risk missing out on a chunk of that $5.9 trillion.

Full press release below: