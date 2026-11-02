What’s up with… SpaceX, Ericsson, Virgin Media O2

In today’s industry news roundup: SpaceX is reportedly in talks to team up with or acquire US cellular service provider Boost Mobile; Ericsson advances its 5G, security and pre-6G capabilities with the launch of an integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) platform; UK operator Virgin Media O2 is expected to unveil a major cost-cutting programme that could impact thousands of staff; and much more!

SpaceX’s plan to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon in the US mobile services market by developing terrestrial infrastructure, acquiring spectrum and linking those assets with its Starlink Mobile direct-to-device (D2D) satellite constellation has once again hit the headlines following a Washington Post (subscription required) report that suggests SpaceX is in talks to team up with or acquire Boost Mobile, the Echostar-owned US mobile minnow that failed in its own attempt to take on the top telco trio by building its own cellular network. Boost Mobile currently relies on agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile US to provide mobile services to its 7.4 million mobile customers, so if anything comes of the reported talks, the follow-up conversations with network partners could be interesting given that there is little appetite for the US traditional telcos to support SpaceX’s national mobile aspirations in any way: T-Mobile US CEO Srini Gopalan made that very clear last when he stated that he could see no reason why his company would agree to a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) deal with SpaceX should such a possibility arise, as T-Mobile US would have nothing to gain from such an arrangement.

Keen to position itself as the primary partner for mobile operators as they develop advanced 5G services and prepare for the 6G era, Ericsson has launched its ISAC System to help operators deploy integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) technology. ISAC is regarded as one of the critical functions for the 6G era and, indeed, it featured in an outdoor trial undertaken by Ericsson and Swedish operator Telia on Monday morning as part of a broader 6G trial engagement. The ISAC System was developed following multiple trials, including one with AT&T earlier this year. Shawn Hakl, head of product at AT&T Business, stated: “The next evolution of connectivity is about networks that don’t just move data but help organisations with insights to better understand and respond to the events in the real world. Bringing integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) capabilities into existing 5G infrastructure can provide telemetry and intelligence in situations where it is not possible or desirable to pre-deploy sensors or cameras. Deploying this technology in a complex environment like a stadium is an important example of how intelligent networks can drive better safety and security outcomes from infrastructure already in place.”

UK operator Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is set to announce a major cost reduction programme this week that will include plans to cut thousands of jobs, Sky News reported over the weekend. VMO2’s joint owners, Liberty Global and Telefónica, have decided that VMO2 needs to reduce its significant £22bn debt pile: As a result, VMO2 is set to unveil a transformation plan when it reports its third-quarter financials on 3 November that could lead to a headcount reduction of up to 4,000 jobs (about 25% of its total workforce). The transformation plan is also set to include a new approach to its fixed broadband network rollout, with VMO2 set to halt its capex-intensive fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) rollout and instead strike a wholesale fibre access deal with BT’s Openreach division, a move seemingly linked to the recent unsuccessful attempt by VMO2’s sister company, Nexfibre, to acquire FTTP altnet Netomnia, an M&A move that was cut short by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The GSMA has announced that Bharti Airtel executive vice chairman Gopal Vitall will serve another two-year stint as chair of the mobile industry body. Vittal has served on the GSMA board for a decade, and was named chair in 2025, overseeing the strategic direction of the organisation. The GSMA board of directors, which includes senior executives from leading mobile operators, voted to reappoint him for a second term, running until December 2028. Vitall said: “I am honoured to be re-elected as chair of the GSMA board for a second time. As an industry, we are entering a new era in which advanced networks, AI and open digital platforms can create significant economic and societal value. Our top priority is security. Securing nations given the increased threats today, securing customers given the rising menace of scams and securing the industry by making it sustainable so it can continue to make forward-leaning investments in technology and build the best infrastructure in all parts of the world. ” Also re-elected for the 2027-28 term is MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, who has been deputy chair since April 2025 and is also a commissioner on the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. Joining them is Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle who, alongside Mupita, will be co-deputy chair.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected two network service providers (NSPs) to provide the connectivity infrastructure that will support the rollout of the digital euro, with the pairing of Italian fintech firm Nexi Payments and Deutsche Telekom Business Solutions selected for one contract, and a consortium comprising Telefónica de España, Telefónica Global Solutions and Indra Soluciones Tecnologías de la Información, which operates using the brand Minsait, selected for the other. “The selected NSPs will provide the connectivity services required to connect participating payment service providers and national central banks to the digital euro service platform and to enable communication between its different components,” noted the ECB. “Both NSPs will be ready as of 2029 to deliver the required connectivity services for potential issuance of a digital euro, subject to the ECB Governing Council’s decision on the next phase of the project. All payment service providers offering the digital euro will have the option to connect to the digital euro components through either of the two NSPs,” added the ECB. Telefónica noted in this press release that its proposal with Minsait “combines communications, datacentre, cybersecurity, operations and technology integration capabilities. The project forms part of the development of the facilities and technological capabilities required for a future digital euro, which would be a digital means of payment accepted throughout the euro area, complementing cash. This sovereign technology infrastructure would also enable citizens to use it for commercial transactions without an internet connection.”

Xavier Niel has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for his £4.4bn acquisition of the 16.21% stake in Vodafone Group being offloaded by Etisalat (formerly e&). The planned purchase, via an acquisition vehicle called Vega, was first announced in July. The CCI’s approval was required as Vodafone Group holds a 16.1% stake in Indian telco Vodafone Idea.

Societe Generale has completed the acquisition of a 50% shareholding in German fibre broadband network builder OXG Glasfaser from Altice subsidiary Geodesia Holding, finalising a deal that was first announced in early September. Financial details were not disclosed, though earlier reports pegged the 50% stake held by Altice at about €1bn. The completion of the deal was announced by Vodafone Group, which holds the other 50% stake in OXG: Vodafone noted in this brief statement that the “transaction secures a committed funding partner in OXG, enabling the continued expansion of its fibre network in Germany, while maintaining strategic flexibility for Vodafone.”

Sticking with Vodafone, the telco’s UK arm, VodafoneThree has partnered with Cellnex to boost connectivity in Manchester arena Co-op Live. The operator’s enterprise division Vodafone Business has deployed dedicated 4G and 5G networks throughout the venue for use by both visitors and venue operations staff. The network was installed by Cellnex and includes 5G standalone technology, meaning eligible users in the area can access Vodafone’s 5G+ FastTrack service, which it launched last month, enabling access to speeds up to four times faster than standard connectivity. In its announcement, VodafoneThree also said it is working with Co-op Live to explore opportunities to deploy its 5G network slicing service, Vodafone SuperMobile for Business, at the venue. The rollout at Co-op Live is Vodafone’s latest dedicated network to be deployed in Manchester, following similar solutions launched at Manchester Airport Terminals 2 and 3 and at the major Trafford Centre shopping venue as part of the operator’s £11bn network investment programme. Andrea Dona, network director at VodafoneThree, said: “People are using more data than ever, particularly in busy venues like Co-op Live, which is why we continue to invest to stay ahead of that growth and ensure our customers can continue to enjoy fast and reliable coverage, both now and into the future. The introduction of our 5G will also help Co-op Live and the businesses supporting it to thrive, giving them the connectivity they need to serve their customers, operate efficiently and make the most of new digital opportunities.”

Bahrain’s mobile operator, Batelco, has partnered with Ericsson to expand 5G and introduce artificial intelligence capabilities into its network, leveraging the Swedish vendor’s radio access network (RAN) and core network solutions. The collaboration will see Ericsson’s RAN and cloud-native core technologies used to boost coverage, capacity and performance on Batelco’s 5G network in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two will also work together to trial Ericsson’s AI-native Scheduler for Link Adaptation, which is an AI solution designed to boost network efficiency. Batelco, which is part of the Beyon Group, will deploy Ericsson’s massive MIMO radios to improve its downlink performance and energy efficiency, while also upgrading its packet core and unified data management system. Batelco also said it will move its cloud infrastructure from network functions virtualisation infrastructure (NFVi) to Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution, which it hopes will help it to manage growing data demand in the Middle Eastern kingdom. Maitham Abdulla, Batelco by Beyon CEO, commented: “Our continued investment in expanding and modernising our network reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional connectivity experience across Bahrain. By enhancing coverage and capacity while introducing advanced technologies, we are building a more intelligent and efficient network that meets the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.”

– The staff, TelecomTV