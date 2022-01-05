TelecomTV appoints Yanitsa Boyadzhieva as Deputy Editor

TelecomTV has expanded its editorial team with the appointment of Yanitsa Boyadzhieva as Deputy Editor, effective immediately.

London-based Boyadzhieva, 29, joins from Mobile World Live, where she was a reporter for more than two years. Prior to that she worked at Bloomberg TV Bulgaria and was a political reporter at Bulgarian news agency Focus Information.

“We’re thrilled to have Yanitsa join the team. She has all the attributes needed to help TelecomTV develop its multimedia coverage of the digital communications and networking sector and to help accelerate our editorial strategy, which is founded on objective and independent journalism,” stated TelecomTV Editorial Director Ray Le Maistre.

“I am extremely honoured and excited to open this new chapter within the TelecomTV family. Guided by my experience within the media and telecoms spheres, I'll dedicate my efforts into helping TelecomTV thrive and grow as part of its near- and long-term goals,” commented Boyadzhieva.

Boyadzhieva, who counts the environment, music theory and tea among her interests, can be reached at [email protected]: You can follow her at https://www.linkedin.com/in/yanitsaboyadzhieva on LinkedIn and @yanitsavb on Twitter.

