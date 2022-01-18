NGMN aims to set a green network benchmark

The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN Alliance) says it is developing “methodologies and KPIs [key performance indicators]” for a Global Green Networks Benchmark that could prove very useful as the telecom industry weighs up how it can objectively monitor its sustainability progress.

The NGMN initiative is part of its Green Future Networks Programme and aims to create a “global standard for the industry” that applies a similar benchmarking approach to green network operations as is already used for service quality and user experience measurements and comparisons.

And that’s just what the industry needs: The topic of network energy efficiency measurement and verification was discussed during TelecomTV’s Great Telco Debate at the end of last year and is the focus of a roundtable panel discussion that is part of our current Green Network Summit (18-19 January): See Measuring the Energy Efficiency of Telecoms Networks.

The NGMN aims to “establish globally applicable KPIs and methodologies, define a global evaluation methodology, and define the data sources for the assessment and how such data are obtained”: The first step for the Alliance is to “focus on high level sustainability indicators, followed by more detailed assessments at subsequent stages,” it noted in an announcement issued Tuesday.

“Implementing concrete actions to mitigate climate action is a key priority for our industry,” noted Arash Ashouriha, SVP Group Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the NGMN Board. He says the German operator is “committed to ambitious net zero targets” and “continuously optimizing our network to ensure the best quality for our customers while striving to systematically reduce the energy consumption. The Global Green Networks Benchmark from NGMN will certainly help the entire telco industry by providing transparency regarding the operator’s sustainability. In addition, it offers operators a unique opportunity to prove their sustainability credentials towards their customers and be recognized for the positive environmental and societal impact.”

Ashouriha made himself available for an executive interview for the Green Network Summit: See Deutsche Telekom and NGMN call on entire industry to improve sustainability.

The NGMN, which last year issued a paper that focuses on the best possible ways of reducing the energy consumption of mobile networks and also issued two Green Future Networks white papers, is now calling on interested parties to get in touch and join in the initiative.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV