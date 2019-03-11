Aligning open innovation with industry standards

With so much interest in the work of open source groups, and so many telcos and vendors using the talent of these developers, how does this affect the role of an SDO, specifically ETSI? Does ETSI need to react to these changes and adjust what it does, for example, adopt faster and more iterative approaches? Might we see some projects and ISGs refocus or re-adapt as telcos themselves respond to the threats of the hyper-scale cloud and digital service providers? Yet globally recognised standards are still crucial to the industry, and ETSI outlines some of the key work areas for the year ahead.

Filmed at: MWC19, Barcelona, Spain