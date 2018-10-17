Las Vegas: smarter than the average city

Flying into Los Angeles from the UK about an hour after dark and an hour from landing at LAX, looking from a window seat on the starboard side of the aircraft, the seemingly interminable darkness of the mountains and Mojave desert 39,000 feet below is suddenly illuminated by startling bright, jewel-like multi-coloured lights as the plane crosses Las Vegas.

The velvety desert sky is usually so clear that is easy to pick out beneath you exact details of the Las Vegas Strip in all its gaudy glory and then, as that falls away behind, you can make out a vast grid of less brightly lit streets that comprise the sprawling suburbs whose inhabitants keep tourist Las Vegas open for business 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It's by far the greater part of the city, so much bigger than the Strip and adjoining tourist areas, that visitors rarely ever see but is vital because Las Vegas simply cannot function without it. Las Vegas attracts millions of visitors a year and they bring on more than US$60 billion tourist dollars. To maintain, and even increase that incredible income stream, the City of Las Vegas has to manage a complex municipal IT-based infrastructure that works more or less perfectly, more of less all the time.

Just think about the support infrastructures, water, sewerage, street lighting, transport, refuse collection and all the other services needed to keep Vegas up and running. It's a tall order, Las Vegas is now a community of more than 2.3 million people. The city infrastructures were built piecemeal and very quickly dated as the city grew by leaps and bounds and put them under ever-increasing strain as more and more visitors required more and more workers and systems to support them.

To make matters worse, Vegas had deployed networks from dozens of IT vendors and was spending 80 per cent of its IT budget on patching-up legacy environments. Infrastructures were creaking at the seams, outages were common and something had to be done. So , in 2016 Las Vegas City Council took the bull by the horns and created an Innovation District with the remit to test new technologies that would improve communications and mobility, increase public safety and create a better city.

In an exclusive interview, with TelecomTV, Michael Sherwood, the Director of Technology and Innovation for the City of Las Vegas, said, "We soon discovered we needed to move away from hardware-dependent systems and over to a much more agile IT infrastructure. That meant using the cloud as as a catalyst in modernising, streamlining, reducing costs and innovating and started migrating to the cloud last year."

Mr. Sherwood knew that digital transformation has increased operational complexity to the point that humans can no longer manage the relentless deluge of data detailing the minutiae of millions upon millions of events reported by myriad information systems every day and he saw that the way forward is via AI, analytics, automation, big data, IoT, machine leaning and predictive algorithms. Hence the move to 'AIOps' or AI-led IT operations (also sometimes referred to as 'artificial intelligence for IT operations') for Las Vegas.