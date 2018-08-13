Despite the hype only 2 per cent of vehicles shipped in 2018 will be electric

There's hype and then there's hype/tripe and, in this industry we get showered with a lot of both. That said, hype/tripe is worse than your basic hype. It's stickier, more cloying and makes most people gag. And that's the sort of stuff we are being bombarded with by vested interest in and around the automative market who would have us believe that people are banging on the doors of electric car salesrooms demanding to buy one - 'Now!' The truth is that interest is patchy and, even were it true that demand is running amok, the fact of the matter is that a mere two per cent of all vehicles shipped over the course of this year will be electric.

Meanwhile, and rather more carefully and quietly, city governments and municipalities around the world are properly assessing the benefits that electric vehicles can confer in terms of sustainability, reduced environmental impact, and improved air quality.

A new report from ABI Research, 'Smart Cities Transportation Electrification' shows that the widespread introduction of urban emission zones and the banning from cities of diesel vehicles will eventually result, in the first instance and quite soon, in an outright ban on hydrocarbon-powered vehicles in city-centres.

The research also concludes that, in the longer term, electric vehicles will less and less be owned by individuals because there will be a societal shift towards urban ride-sharing and co-operative shared ownership. The combined effect such a change will mean that in due course car-sharing fleets will be powered by electricity only, and, says ABI, the result will be that global electric mileage share will exceed 20 percent of all mileage driven by 2030.

Obviously, such a change has ramifications for electric grid infrastructure and vehicle charging-station planning and cognisance of, and action on, these issues needs to be taken now. The point is that to leverage the advantages of electric vehicles, businesses (such as the Tesla taxi fleet in Amsterdam) want their electric cars to be in continuous operation and completely available around the clock. That is predicated on the availability of DC fast charging stations on one hand and, in the not too distant future, wireless public charging points.

As more and more electric vehicles put the rubber on the road the ever-increasing pressure on public grids will, needs must, be mitigated by advanced demand/response and load balancing software solutions, electric vehicle charging management and vehicle-to-grid systems. It will also be necessary to provide a widespread network of microgrids and to devise a more rational approach to energy management.

And, in the end, the sheer ubiquity of electric vehicles will necessitate a complete redesign of the electricity grid itself, to one that is adapted to distributed and decentralised consumption of renewable energy generation and consumption in a variety of urban contexts.​

Press release below