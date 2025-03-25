What’s up with… ETSI, Comcast & DriveNets, Cassava & Nvidia

In today’s industry news roundup: ETSI is hailing its latest release as a milestone in the transition to post-quantum cryptography; US cable operator Comcast is virtualising and disaggregating its data transport core network; pan-African telco and tech firm Cassava Technologies is upgrading its datacentres with Nvidia’s platforms; and much more!

Industry specifications organisation ETSI has launched a post-quantum security standard developed to “guarantee the protection of critical data and communications in the future. The specification, Efficient Quantum-Safe Hybrid Key Exchanges with Hidden Access Policies, has been “developed to enhance security mechanisms, ensuring that only authorised users with the correct permissions can access sensitive data to decrypt them,” the industry body noted in this announcement. It notes that the specification “defines a scheme for key encapsulation mechanisms (KEMs) with access control (KEMAC), called Covercrypt, that ensures both pre-quantum and post-quantum security through hybridisation. This means that encryption remains secure against both current threats and future quantum computing capabilities, offering a seamless transition to a more advanced cryptographic landscape.” That’s important, as network security experts are already stressing the importance of protecting data now rather than waiting until cybercriminals start using quantum computers and having the same processes and underlying technologies and techniques will make the implementation of security strategies easier. “ETSI’s latest specification marks a significant milestone in the transition to post-quantum cryptography,” stated Matt Campagna, chair of the ETSI working group QSC (Quantum-Safe Cryptography). “This standard is fundamental to the quantum future, we are empowering organisations to safeguard their sensitive data both for today, and for the decades ahead.” To keep up to date with quantum-safe networking developments, check out TelecomTV’s coverage in our dedicated quantum technology section.

Building on an initial deployment announced in September last year, US cable operator giant Comcast has decided to use the Network Cloud solution from DriveNets to expand the trial of Janus, its “initiative to virtualise and embed AI innovation through the core of its network”. Comcast believes it was “one of the first network operators in the world to virtualise and disaggregate the core of its transport network” when it first initiated Janus six months ago, and its chief network officer, Elad Nafshi, says the move was timely. “The five biggest moments ever on our network happened in the final six weeks of 2024. Our customers are consuming more data [and] faster than ever before, and we’re driving network virtualisation and AI innovation to meet and exceed their expectations now and into the future,” stated Nafshi. “Expanding the Janus trial across our footprint will transform how we manage the flow of internet traffic to and from customers to maximise network performance, reliability, and efficiency. Leveraging DriveNets Network Cloud allows us to accelerate product innovation and continue to meet the incredible demand,” he added. Ultimately, noted Comcast, “Janus will transform the way the nation’s largest network, accessible to more than 64 million locations nationwide, delivers next-generation internet experiences.”

Pan-Africa technology and network services company Cassava Technologies, which recently secured $310m in funding and revamped its management team, has announced it is building “Africa’s first AI factory – a powerful and super-secure datacentre facility powered with Nvidia AI computing technology,” the company has announced. “This will give African businesses, governments and researchers access to cutting-edge AI computing capacity – helping them develop smarter AI products, streamline operations and stay competitive in a fast-changing world. It provides the supercomputers and software needed to train AI while keeping data within Africa’s borders.” Cassava plans to deploy Nvidia tech, using the AI giant’s cloud partner reference architectures, at its South Africa datacentres by June this year, with expansion planned at its other datacentre facilities in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria. “Cassava’s AI Factory will leverage the company’s pan-African high-speed, ultra-low-latency, fibre-optic network with sustainable datacentres to deliver AI-as-a-service (AIaaS),” the company noted. Strive Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of Cassava, stated: “Building digital infrastructure for the AI economy is a priority if Africa is to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution. Our AI Factory provides the infrastructure for this innovation to scale, empowering African businesses, startups and researchers with access to cutting-edge AI infrastructure to turn their bold ideas into real-world breakthroughs – and now, they don’t have to look beyond Africa to get it. Collaborating with Nvidia gives us the advanced computing capabilities needed to drive Africa’s AI innovation while strengthening the continent’s digital independence,” added Masiyiwa.

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee, 63, has died following a heart attack, the has company announced. He was responsible for the vendor’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses. Young-Hyun Jun, head of the company’s semiconductor business, will now act as sole CEO, Samsung noted in this regulatory filing.

– The staff, TelecomTV