Telcos and DSPs worldwide sharpen their focus on enterprise cybersecurity

Telcos and digital service providers (DSPs) across Europe and in other parts of the world are increasingly focusing on providing managed security services in general and cybersecurity services in particular to their business customers as they move completely to digitise their own private network infrastructures and operations.

DSPs are applying what they have learned, sometimes the hard way, from their own experiences of cybersecurity breaches and incursions. In seeking to thwart attacks from a myriad of malign actors they have either acquired specialist cybersecurity businesses or built their own capabilities to counter them and are now parlaying their experience and expertise into products and services and selling them to clients. Potentially it’s a big and very lucrative sector.

According to the research house, Gartner, the cybersecurity market is growing quickly - and by at least 10 per cent or more per annum. Last year the sector was worth some US$150 billion so it’s easy to see why DSPs want a slice of that particular pie. However, most of market remains divided between giant IT services companies with a global presence and footprint and small, highly-specialised cybersecurity services and solutions providers that operate within specific niches.

That said, telcos and digital services providers have teams of in-house security experts on hand in their own security operations centres, and whilst their primary purpose is to protect their own networks against attack, they are increasingly offering enterprise solutions that enable businesses to prevent, detect, identify and respond very quickly to security incursions.

Very few, if any, private enterprises have the means, financially or in terms of specialist personnel, to be able to manage their own security at the levels required of public networks, but that stringent sort of security is exactly what they need now as cyberattacks proliferate in a time of greatly increased international tensions.