Maxis taps Nokia for quantum-safe networking launch

Maxis has deployed technology from Nokia that has allowed it to become the first network operator in Malaysia to offer quantum-safe networking services.

The telco’s B2B unit, Maxis Business, is targeting enterprise and government customers with a managed service that “encrypts data directly at the optical layer, securing critical data against future quantum computing threats,” noted the operator, which launched the service at the Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2025 event being held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The service protects the encrypted data from the ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ threat, where data intercepted today could be decrypted in the future using quantum computers. “It particularly serves the needs of critical industries with strict data integrity and data sovereignty requirements, such as banking and financial services, healthcare, and the public sector,” noted Maxis, which is pitching the solution alongside its datacentre interconnect services.

The operator says it has built diverse fibre links to all of Malaysia’s major datacentre facilities and that data transport services running over these fibre routes “can now be enhanced with quantum-safe encryption, ensuring data in motion remains secure against both today’s threats and tomorrow’s quantum risks.”

Prateek Pashine, chief enterprise business officer at Maxis, stated: "In an era of escalating cyber threats, securing today's data against tomorrow's risks is a critical imperative for any organisation. As the first telco in Malaysia to enable quantum-safe networking, we are setting a new standard for network protection, giving government agencies and businesses the confidence to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This demonstrates our commitment to fortify Malaysia's digital resilience, in line with the national cybersecurity agenda.”

Ming Kin Ngiam, head of southeast Asia south for network infrastructure at Nokia, added: "Our collaboration with Maxis addresses a real business need – protecting data in motion against evolving security risks while maintaining the performance enterprises depend on. By combining Nokia's carrier-grade platforms with quantum-safe encryption across Maxis's network, Malaysian businesses can future-proof their operations without compromising on speed or reliability."

Nokia was recently recognised as one of the leading vendors in the quantum-safe networking sector – see IBM, Nokia top quantum-safe networking ranking.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV