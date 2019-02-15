GSMA sticks its neck out over Huawei: calls for an enhanced security assurance and testing regime

The GSMA yesterday called on political leaders in Europe to have faith in the industry’s ability to ensure the security of its own networks through rigorous joint testing and security vigilence. Outside input and political support and oversight are welcome.

No mention of Huawei because the GSMA is highlighting a set of permanent, structural, risk-based measures required to reduce the risks from bad actors, whether or not the elephant in the room has lumbered into the security cross-hairs.

But of course, it IS all about Huawei whose potential banishing from Europe’s 5G build would likely delay implementation by up to two years.

The GSMA line should be digested alongside the Q&A we published yesterday by Huawei’s rotating Chairman, Eric Xu. There are interesting similarities.

It has to be said, however, that this political problem is partly one of the industry’s own making. The GSMA points out in the below document that 5G is built on 4G: “5G is, in essence, an evolution of the 4G standard, with enhanced features in terms of latency, speed and security.”

All true, but that’s not the impression one gets from the GSMA’s own hype in support of the new mobile standard. Far from being just an ‘evolution’, 5G is usually presented, and not just by the GSMA, as “transformational” and a ‘G’ like no other and therefore so nationally valuable that there’s a desperate ‘race’ to be first to the 5G finish line (5G doesn’t have a finish line). Being second is not an option.

Not surprising then that even European politicians have bought into the ‘5G or bust’ syndrome and therefore have heightened fears of high tech skulduggery.

Here’s the press release