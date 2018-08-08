DDoS attacks down in number but volume of assaults up massively

After yesterday's revelation that the Chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission, "Porkies" Pai, simply made up the story about the agency suffering a massive DDoS attack that brought down the FCC's servers and loudly insisted that the attack was instigated by a shadowy cabal of unnamed conspirators, it transpires that the outage was actually caused by a huge number of concerned citizens exercising their right to register their disapproval of the bulldozing through of new net neutrality regime that rescinded regulatory protections introduced by the somewhat different regime that was in place during the years Barack Obama was president of the US. It was fake news trumpeted out in what has, unfortunately, now become the new norm of aggressive, unverifiable bombast.

So as a counterbalance here is a piece of real news, based on real, verifiable facts. Netscout Systems Inc., the Westford, Massachusetts-headquartered provider of network performance management, service assurance, security and business analytics products and and services has released a research report showing that telecoms providers are at the very top of the list of prime targets where DDoS attacks are concerned. Not only that but the volume of attacks detected continued to rise and rise over the course of the past 12 months.

Netscout monitors some 33 per cent of global Internet traffic and the company's 2018 Threat Intelligence Report covers the latest cyber attack trends ranging from what is called "Nation State Threat Advanced Persistent Threat" (APT), through to criminal groups, crimeware operations and DDoS attacks and concerted multi-vector campaigns.

The report shows that there were actually fewer DDoS attacks over the year in question but those that did take place were at a much higher volume. Indeed there was a 174 per cent increase in DDoS attacks between July 2017 and July 2018. A record of some sort was set in February when the first terabit (actually 1.7 Tbps) DDoS attack was recorded. It was later and successfully countered and mitigated but the trend towards bigger and bigger attacks is evident and others are now regarded as inevitable.

Over the course of the first six months of this year there were 47 DDoS attacks greater than 300Gbps globally. There were a mere seven over the same period in 2017. Between January and June this year the Asia Pacific region was particularly heavily targeted. At least 35 attacks greater than 300Gbps were recorded as opposed to just five attacks for the first half of last year.