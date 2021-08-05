Barbarians at the gates! BT launches new Managed Security Service as cyber-attacks proliferate

Companies and organisations across Britain now face more online threats than ever with cyber-attacks taking place every 45 seconds, according to new government figures - and it’s getting worse. To help counter these pernicious incursions, BT, the UK’s incumbent carrier, has launched a new Managed Security Service aimed to provide greatly enhanced levels of security and network resilience for corporate and public sector customers and to protect them against increasingly sophisticated offensives.

The main reason behind the massive increase in cyber-attacks is, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost overnight Britain’s office workers (and many others) found themselves locked-down and working from home, often in far from ideal environments. Apart from the family disruption attendant on moving to work in spare rooms, setting up a mini-office in a bedroom, kitchen, a living room, a garage, in a garden shed or turfing Harry Potter out of the cupboard under the stairs to make room for a stool, a laptop, a lamp and an Internet connection, remote working meant personnel had to take home their company-provided computers and other communication devices and network connection and access equipment - and that massively increased the number of online threats and assaults.

The management of complex security systems and architectures is hard enough at the best of times but during some of the worst of times since the Second World War (and even longer ago than that) the task has been horrendously difficult. Unsurprisingly, the incidence of DDOS and ransomware attacks, phishing, whaling and many other scams has risen sharply since March 2020 and 60 per cent of UK companies have reported cyber-incursions. It is not known how many more have suffered in silence being too concerned about their public profile to admit to frailties in their cyber-defences.

The new service is from BT’s Enterprise Business Group and will provide customers with proactive monitoring to identify suspicious activity in a client’s IT environment and block threats and attacks before they happen. Furthermore, as UK businesses continue to migrate to cloud-based operations, BT’s Managed Security Service will also monitor both on-premises and cloud infrastructure to manage risk more effectively and expeditiously, irrespective of how companies connect to their staff, be that in offices, to mobile workers, to the cloud, or across multiple locations locally, regionally and globally.