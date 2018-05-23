Tackling network complexity: ECI's Muse prepares ground for intent based networking

ECI’s modular suite of network lifecycle applications automates critical processes

Petach Tikva, Israel – May 23, 2018 – ECI®, building off the success of its ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announced today the availability of its Muse™ modular software suite for the Elastic Services Platform. A cloud-native solution designed to support existing and future network infrastructure, Muse leverages automation and real-time programmatic control to simplify and streamline key components of the service and network lifecycles including service creation, planning, provisioning and analytics.

The first wide-scale implementation of Muse is commencing now, at a large Tier-1 service provider with an incredibly complex and extensive network consisting of tens of thousands of nodes. Critical tasks like service provisioning and workflow automation often require long, unwieldy, manual processes, which are prone to errors. After implementing Muse applications, the customer will be able to simplify the process to reduce required time from hours to mere minutes and better utilize network resources.

“As our networks become more complex, it goes beyond simply managing our current infrastructure and demands. There are also distinct new requirements to be able to run and manage applications that are right around the corner, including augmented and virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, etc.,” said Erez Zelikovitz, VP SDN and NFV at ECI. “More bandwidth and capacity are only the start. Lower latency and a much more stringent assurance of quality of service are other considerations. This requires a better network infrastructure as well as the ability to control the full application life cycle in an autonomous way, from fast and agile design and introduction of new services to analytics and recovery.”

Muse automates each step of the service provisioning process, including obtaining the service order, identifying resources, performing multi-constraint path computation, configuring the end-points, verifying that the service meets its SLA, activating the service, and updating relevant databases and systems. Automation can be implemented in stages, with as many – or as few – steps as desired before eliminating human intervention completely. The software supports carriers using ECI networking equipment as well as 3rd part equipment with open SDN control interfaces. The main benefits of Muse automated service provisioning are:

Automation of service and network operations: With fewer errors and less human intervention, carriers can simplify complex processes and maximize resources

Increased customer satisfaction: Built in analytics, measure and report on SLA and network performance

Smooth migration: Muse modular architecture ensures that service providers can fold in advanced capabilities at their own pace

This is just one of the applications available through the modular, Muse software suite which was designed and built upon the success of our intuitive network management system (NMS) and unique, networking applications. When coupled with an intent based user interface, the result is a system whereby ECI’s customers can easily manage both their network and service lifecycles.