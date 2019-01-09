AT&T working with Nokia on open source O-RAN architecture for 5G

AT&T has been attracting a lot of media coverage these past few days, for all the wrong reasons. The decision by its marketing team to pre-emptively use 5G as a consumer brand for 4G services was met by huge derision (including, as expected from rival US service providers). Not that it appears fazed, as the whole 5G Evolution campaign was started over a year ago, and the telco does have history with similar hijinks around 4G and LTE. However, there’s plenty more to AT&T than just mobile marketing.

Yesterday it announced that it was working with Nokia to accelerate the deployment of open source software in the radio access network (RAN), and that they will jointly contribute code to the O-RAN Alliance in support of 5G. AT&T will begin development of a software platform for the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), to enable the creation of open source software that is aligned with the O-RAN target architecture.

The driving factor here is to expand the vendor ecosystem, using open source to encourage a wider cross-section of companies to contribute solutions – hopefully at a lower price point than the incumbent vendors have offered previously. This will give rise to the fabled “multi-vendor open ecosystem” of interoperable components for the envisaged future disaggregated RAN, with policy-driven automation and programmability, etc.

The platform will be architected in the form of an extensible real-time microservices framework coupled with a radio information database and key open control plane interfaces for mobility management, spectrum management, load balancing, radio resource control and RAN slicing.

“We continue to look for opportunities to drive open platforms and open interfaces in the community,” said Mazin Gilbert, VP of advanced technology and systems at AT&T Labs.

AT&T also mentioned that it will increase its engagement in the Akraino Edge Stack Linux Foundation Networking project. Again, working with Nokia, it has signed a multiyear co- development agreement with its vendor partner to expand Akraino capabilities to support the needs of the RIC and other virtualized edge cloud platform deployments.

