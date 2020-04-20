As the world goes mad, send in the Loons

To Londoners in general and West Londoners in particular one of the unexpected effects of the pandemic has been beautifully quiet skies. There are almost no aircraft departing from or arriving at Heathrow Airport and the ensuing silence and reduced pollution is a welcome compensatory relief in a time of great anxiety and stress. Taken together with road traffic falling to levels last seen in the mid-1950s the sudden outbreak of peace is palpable and popular as people grow accustomed to it.

One a quiet day this past weekend one of my old friends, a software entrepreneur and pilot with dual UK and US citizenship who is voluntarily battened-down with the Brits for the duration, rang me at peak late afternoon landing time to inform me that there was just one aircraft en route to LHR, a flight from Gibraltar, a territory that would comfortably fit within Heathrow's perimeter fence.

After suggesting we raise an early sundowner beer to toast its safe passage, he added,"You haven't written anything about "Project Loon" for a long time. Log on to Flightradar24 and type in 'HBAL" and take a look." I did, and, lo and behold, there are Alphabet's Loon balloons, scudding about in the stratosphere providing Internet access to rural and remote areas around the globe. And I thought, this has to be worth an update story, so here it is.

Back in 2008, before Google became Alphabet, the company toyed with the notion of buying Space Data Corp, a company that lofted miniaturised base stations some 32 kilometres up into the atmosphere to provide connectivity to oil companies and logistics outfits in the southern United State.

The idea was quickly abandoned but the germ of it remained and three years later, Google quietly ran a series of trials of communications links mounted on balloons drifting on the zephyrs wafting above and across the Central Valley of California. They were moderately successful and in the early summer of 2013 the company moved on to the next phase of experimentation when it launched 30 balloons in South Island, New Zealand. Google did so in partnership with the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority and 50 local users in Christchurch and the wider region of Canterbury were connected to the experimental network.

A year later another launch took place in Piauí, Brazil and in Italy where LTE connections were tested. There is no public record of whether or not the Pope checked out the Italian link which was just to the Vatican City! In 2015 the technology was deployed en masse when Sri Lanka was provided with full national balloon-based Internet access via LTE.

Then, in February 2016, a stable laser-based communication connection at a data rate of 155 Mbit/s was established between two Google balloons over a distance of 100 kilometres and was proven to be stable and viable/ On February 25, 2016, in Puerto Rico, Google began tests of it's autolauncher, the whimsically named "Chicken Little", presumably so-called in the hope that, a) it would work, and, b) that the sky wouldn't fall on the executives heads if it didn't.

Hitherto known only as Google X, in July 2018 the project was officially spun out of the parent company (or "graduated from" it as Alphabet's corporate PR communiques preferred to have it) as Loon Inc although it had been commonly known by that name for more than a year by then. Shortly thereafter the first proper commercial contract was signed (with Telecom Kenya) and the service went live.

In the spring of last year Loon secured funding of a partnership with Softbank of Japan and the system's future was safeguarded. Then on July 23, 2019, Loon announced it had achieved one million hours of stratospheric flight between its fleet of balloons and details of the navigational techniques in use were made public.