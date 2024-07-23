Why telcos need to keep their eye on the ball

All of this gets added to its Data Wall, with real-time graphical rendering of the course mapped and an AI prioritisation algorithm to ensure the most important shots are shown the instant they occur. The data is routed via infrastructure provider Cisco and a public cloud hyperscaler with a transit time of less than 100 milliseconds. To ensure minimum latency and to avoid congestion issues with the Wi-Fi network, a private 5G network was installed for the first time at the event, routing the numerous data sources to the Data Wall control room.

According to NTT Data, the network-in-a-box equipment was set up in days, using a temporary licence for 3.7GHz spectrum (at a ludicrously low cost). The wheeled flight case weighs in at just 60kg and comes equipped with the necessary core router, radio and edge servers, running a DevOps environment for flexible application use.

Private 5G

The private 5G network was not used for capturing ball tracking, which is undertaken by a specialist company, but given that the NTT Data team say they can use it to instantly locate cameras down to a centimetre or so accuracy (a process that currently takes weeks for an event like this), it probably won't be long before it is implemented. And whilst shot tracking is a rather niche service, there are many computer vision and camera-based monitoring/measuring applications being used by enterprises. Just look at Las Vegas, which lays claim to having the largest private 5G network in the US, and its use for crowd analysis and security.

Back then, to the customer experience and meeting their needs. No enterprise customer ever said that their most pressing problem was lack of private 5G. The technology is merely a means to deliver a solution to their actual problems and business challenges.

"We first understand the problems of the industry, then work with consultants and design teams on a solution, and only then do we look at what is the right technology required," explained Tom Winstanley, CTO and head of new ventures at NTT Data UK&I.

Speaking to TelecomTV, he revealed how his company approaches “activations” such as The Open. “Some of the technology here is just the right stuff that makes sense for the R&A. It’s not necessarily super cutting edge, it’s just solving a problem. It’s making an impact and creating a win for the client as well as for the fans. Of course, we also use this as a testing bed for some new technology.

“The technologies that we apply here – enhancing customer experiences, enhancing data analytics, real-time data analytics and decision-making tools – is 100% our core business as a consultant and systems integrator,” he added. “If we want to explain to a manufacturer why private 5G is relevant for them and that it’s not a colossal pain, we show them the network-in-a-box that, yes, is designed for these temporary installations, but you can just bring this and drop it into a factory tomorrow and get it running.

“Like most other organisations, we started our private 5G journey in manufacturing and the automotive industry,” said Winstanley. “But the view was that the typical experience of installing, deploying and then managing was just prohibitive for the kind of experimentation necessary to make it work, which is why we ended up building variants that allow you to do it really rapidly and at a sensible price point. For a national telco, doing this at scale is the challenge. But what we are seeing is that the pull is from the application, rather than ‘okay let's deploy this and then test it and they will come’.”

B2B2X and the ecosystem

What these microcosm events, such as The Open, demonstrate is the potential power of the ecosystem and tiered value across a range of partners and customers. You can clearly see the business-to-business-to-any (B2B2X) model at work; the R&A client gains value, as do their customers – the fans – who come for the ultimate pro golf experience. It’s this inter-exchange of value, service provision for data, that is the ultimate prize.

“How can we build value exchange?” asks Winstanley. “Let’s do that by B2B2X; let’s build networks and alliances that are going to help us drive that value, let’s not try to do it all ourselves because we’ll fail. Let’s do some strategic collaborations.

“You build value for the B2C [business-to-consumer] customers and value for the B2B [business-to-business] customers. And the value that the B2B customer gives to the B2C customers is such that the B2C customers are willing to give their data to the B2B. So it’s a flywheel, and that’s something that I think many telcos have tried and many have failed. It’s about the ecosystem and being able to manage that.”

And that’s not something that telcos have been historically good at doing...

- Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV