Private mobile deployments near 1,000 mark, reports GSA

The number of 4G/LTE and 5G private mobile network deployments around the world has risen to almost 1,000 as businesses and government bodies increasingly buy into the notion that such networks best meet their security, digitisation and mobility requirements, according to a new report from the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

The number of businesses and government entities deploying private wireless networks reached 955 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 889 at the end of June and 726 at the end of 2021, according to the study.

Two countries – Jamaica and Central African Republic – reported their first private networks during the period. With their addition, there are now 72 countries that have such networks, which are mostly being deployed in developed markets.

The markets with the most deployments are currently the US, Germany, China, the UK and Japan which, notes the GSA, strongly correlates to countries where authorities have allocated dedicated licensed spectrum for such rollouts.

A geographical breakdown showing private network deployments worldwide can be found in the image above.

The GSA’s report also highlights how important dedicated, private networks have become for certain sectors. Manufacturing stands out as the dominant vertical: By the end of the third quarter, more than 160 customers in manufacturing had either deployed private mobile networks commercially or were conducting trials, accounting for about 17% of the global total, with automotive manufacturers the dominant sub-group within that sector. Second in the ranking is education, with close to 100 deployments – see the graph, below.