The GSMA wants Asian governments to 'align' their data privacy policies

The GSMA wants Asian governments in particular (though presumably all governments) to "align" their data privacy regulations to make it easier to boost (or at least not constrain) international data flows which, it claims, are in and of themselves vast boosters for trade and prosperity. It claims that over the past decade, international data flows have increased global GDP by 10.1 per cent, and their annual contribution to global GDP has already surpassed US $2.8 trillion – a larger share than the global trade in goods, it claims. The ability to transfer, store and process data enables commerce, spurs innovation and drives the development of new technologies, platforms, services and infrastructure, it asserts.

Which is not quite the same thing as directly increasing global GDP by 10 per cent. It's surely that old conundrum around what's a cause and what's a correlation, although in this case the causation is most likely to be running in the opposite direction. Could it be that the innovation around those new technologies, platforms, services and infrastructure is the thing that's driving the cross-border data flows, not the other way around?

The GSMA is often to be found claiming various growths in the digital economy and the Internet are solely down to the expansion of the global cellular network, so we thought it was about time to gently troll the claims.

In this case, while the GSMA wants the huge volume in cross-border data flows (those things that have caused that $2.8 trillion jump in global GDP) to be attributable to mobile network data exchange, they aren't. The 5G use cases which are supposed to capture some of that economically stimulating data volume, is nowhere near us yet and I'm willing to bet that most valuable cross-border data, today and tomorrow, will be generated between fixed network, data processing applications - boring stuff like interbank financial data and much more besides, rather than Facebook status updates.

So here's what the GSMA wants to happen:

APEC and ASEAN governments should consider the options outlined in the study to bridge the differences between their respective privacy frameworks and seek interoperability with other regional frameworks;

Countries should advance the alignment of national-level privacy regimes by conducting a landscape analysis to see where they stand in terms of data privacy and reviewing the experience of other governments in the region to understand common paths forward;

Policymakers in government and privacy enforcement authorities should support deeper collaboration and cross-learning across the region; and

Governments should also draw on non-government privacy experts in the private sector and academia to inform their approaches.

