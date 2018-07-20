Critical communications at a critical point on the digital broadband frontier

Critical Communications Services can be either Mission Critical, Business Critical or, in some cases, can be in both categories at the same time. Among those organisations deemed to be "Mission Critical" are police forces and fire, rescue and ambulance services. Meanwhile, those in the Business Critical camp include public utilities and the oil, gas and transportation sectors.

Hitherto, critical comms services have been centred and reliant on specialist, dedicated technologies, networks and spectrum. Moreover, the service providers of mission critical communications are usually nationally-based and state controlled although some countries do allow varying aspects and degrees of business critical use of the mission critical network.

There are a variety of digital technologies currently in use in critical communications networks including TETRA, Tetrapol, P25 and DMR. There are is also a considerable number of legacy analogue systems still in use. One of the major drawbacks of existing systems is that they are all narrowband while the commercial communications world is now almost entirely broadband.

While systems like TETRA are not yet near the end of their useful life and can be tweaked to continue to provide services for years to come, there is no denying that broadband critical comms networks and services running on 4G and 5G technologies and encompassing 3GPP open standards would do the job more effectively and that, in the long run, the shift to broadband will have to be effected. The question is, "just how long is the long run?" It might be closer than expected.

Much of the world is living through a time of economic and political uncertainty and, during a period of extended austerity and budgetary cutbacks, few governments or administrations have the financial wherewithal or political will to spend big money on major upgrades to critical communications infrastructure that still work tolerably well despite the fact that the technology that drives them will become obsolete sooner or later. Nonetheless, it is generally (and often reluctantly) accepted that change is getting increasingly necessary. What is at issue is the little matter of who is going to pay for it.